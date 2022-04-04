Girls’ soccer defeats Wichita Independent in second overtime By Adam Meyer Special to the Union Apr 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Junction City girls soccer team defeated Wichita Independent 1-0 Thursday after the game went into its second overtime.In the second overtime, Junction City got the first goal of the game. Brooke Swango was able to score a goal with an assist from Anna Bailey to give the Lady Jays a thrilling win.Junction City had more shot attempts (19) than Wichita Independent (8). Junction City had trouble getting the ball past Wichita Independent’s goalkeeper as Wichita Independent recorded 10 saves.Junction City plays West Wichita in the road Monday evening. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you