With a 5-11-1 final record after a 5-0 shutout loss as the No. 12 seed to No. 5 seed Garden City in the first round of regionals, Junction City girls soccer is in gear for a promising upcoming season with a developed and experienced roster.
Head coach Dehoff Mitchell said the Lady Jays experienced a little bit of unluck with two penalty kicks in the box because of a hand ball violation against Garden City. Overall, Mitchell said he felt like his team competed well but did not quite keep it close enough to be able to get the type of result they wanted.
The Lady Jays said goodbye to seniors Brooke Swango, Jordyn Hunt and Isbael Brant.
“(Swango, Hunt and Brant) showed up and did everything that they could to the team,” Dehoff said. “End of season is always difficult. It is a big transition point in their lives because it could be the last time they play competitively in that sport for the rest of their lives. I am proud of the way they went out and battled through that game. That group has done a lot over the last three years. They sent themselves off well. Everyone else on the team realizes the impact they have and are appreciate of all the work they have put in over the last four years.”
After a 4-3 start to the season with a mostly young and inexperienced roster, Junction City lost three straight games to fall to 4-6. Mitchell said a big part of the three-game losing streak was the difficulty of the stretch of the schedule. Then Junction City lost five of their next seven games, with one tie.
Mitchell said winning only one of the last seven games was due to a mixture of difficulty of schedule and growing pains.
“Looking back, there are definitely a couple games that we wish we could have got a little bit of a different result; we were not particularly happy with the way we played in a couple of games towards the end,” Dehoff said. “We feel like we could have done better against Great Bend and a little bit earlier in the season against Bonner Springs, but that is kind of the way it goes. You get highs and lows, and it is how you bounce back.”
He said the team sustained quite a few injuries and had a long stretch of the season where they were not at full strength.
The Lady Jays will lose the three seniors, and Mitchell expects to lose a few due to military family movement, but many team members will return next season, giving the team a positive outlook.
“It is comforting knowing that we have a lot of people coming back,” Mitchell said. “Historically, our better years are when we have larger classes at the junior and senior level.”
There will be large shoes to fill on the team, as Swango scored 18 goals this season.
A big positive heading into next season is that goalkeeper Sophia Holloway will be returning as a senior. Holloway was the starting goalkeeper, and Junction City gave up the fewest goals (48) in a season under Mitchell’s tenure.
Mitchell said he believes next year he will have the players to have the best season girls’ soccer has had in his tenure.
“A lot of freshman stepped into major roles this year,” Mitchell said. “That step up for them is always massive. Our freshman and sophomores were some of our more important players this year. Next year, they are going to have to step up and take a lot of the production. It is about getting the younger groups to step into new roles and keep advancing the program forward.”