Junction City girls’ tennis played at Olathe and Topeka this Wednesday and Thursday. The Blue Jays finished fourth as a team in Topeka before getting wins in the opening of rounds in Olathe.
at Topeka High
Junction City girls’ tennis team finished fourth at Topeka High Invite Wednesday at the Kossover Tennis Center.
Hannah Ratts and Grace Harris led the team with three wins to finish in third place.
Top doubles teams of Stephanie Stanislow and Avery Jacobsen went 2-2.
Rachel Cho, No. 2 singles, also went 2-2.
Abby Ratts, No. 1 singles, went 1-3 for a sixth-place finish.
Topeka High and Olathe East tied to win the Topeka High invite with 28 points.
at Olathe
Junction City got to a quick start Thursday in the Olathe Northwest Quadrangular at the College Boulevard Activity Center.
To begin, the Lady Jays defeated Gardner Edgerton in No. 1 and No.2 doubles.
To follow that up, the Lady Jays split its second-round competition against Shawnee Mission West with a win in No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles.
In the third round, the Lady Jays were defeated in all matches against Olathe Northwest.
Individual stats:
Abby Ratts went 2-1 in No. 1 singles.
Hannah Ratts and Grace Harris went 2-1 in No. 2 doubles.
No. 2 doubles Stephanie Stanislow and Avery Jacobsen went 1-.
Rachel Cho went 1-2.
No. 3 doubles Rachel Robinsky and Rebecca Monroe won their match.
Next up for Junction City, a home match hosting a quadrangular at former Junction City High School tennis courts Monday at 3 p.m.
