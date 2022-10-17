The Junction City girls’ tennis doubles team of Grace Harris and Stephanie Stanislow went 1-2 in their matches, winning their second match, at the Class 6A girls’ state tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita.
Harris and Stanislow were the only representatives for Junction City at the tournament. As a team, the Blue Jays finished 15th place out of 17 with one team point. Shawnee Mission East finished in first place with 46 team points.
In the first round, Harris and Stanislow fell to the doubles team of Cachiguango-Latta/Lee from Lawrence Free-State, 7-5, 6-1.
Harris and Stanislow bounced back in their second match as they defeated the doubles team of Tull/Nanninga from Garden City, 9-5, in the first round of the consolation bracket on Friday.
Harris and Stanislow were eliminated from the tournament by Goli/Musti from Blue Valley West in the second round of the consolation bracket, 9-1.
Harris and Stanislow finished three matches away from the opportunity to advance to the fifth/sixth-place match. Had Harris and Stanislow defeated Goli/Musti, they would have advanced to the second day of the tournament on Saturday.
Harris and Stanislow finished the year with a seventh-place finish in the Centennial League and a sixth-place finish at Regionals.