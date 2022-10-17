The Junction City girls’ tennis doubles team of Grace Harris and Stephanie Stanislow went 1-2 in their matches, winning their second match, at the Class 6A girls’ state tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita.

Harris and Stanislow were the only representatives for Junction City at the tournament. As a team, the Blue Jays finished 15th place out of 17 with one team point. Shawnee Mission East finished in first place with 46 team points.

