In another windy double header, which was moved up two hours due to impending weather, the Rock Creek Softball team blew away the Chapman Irish last Tuesday, outscoring their opponent 27-0 between the two games to move to 6-2 on the season.
The Mustangs got started early when a sacrifice grounder by Sophia Haverkamp scored two. A triple by Lexi DeWeese and a single by Eve McComb in the bottom of the third would extend the Rock Creek advantage to 5-0.
A dinger to left field by McComb helped Rock Creek pick up five more in the fourth inning to cover the ten-point spread and end the game early, 10-0.
DeWeese and McComb each had multiple hits in the game, while Sam Killingsworth and Teagan Zenger each added one.
Haverkamp picked up the win from the rubber, pitching a five-inning shut-out no-hitter.
In the night cap, Rock Creek rode the momentum from the previous game, jumping out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first frame. They would go on to pick up three more in the second to end the game 17-0.
Claire Matzke showed her skills at the plate, going yard on a two-run homer in the first. She finished a perfect 2-2 with the homer and a triple, scoring two and batting in four. McComb would stay hot, going 3-3 with three RBIs, and DeWeese also had multiple hits ending up 2-3, scoring twice and batting in four. Killingsworth, Haverkamp, Brooklyn Plummer and Laney Marple also had hits in the game.
Haverkamp pitched two more innings, allowing no runs on just one hit, and striking out four. Ali Jones pitched the other inning, also allowing no runs on one hit and picking up the win.