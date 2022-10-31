10312022-mer-spt-kstatefb-18
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard launches a pass downfield during the Wildcats’ 48-0 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Howard and kicker Ty Zentner were both named Big 12 players of the week on Monday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State’s Will Howard and Ty Zentner earned weekly conference honors Monday after their resounding 48-0 win over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Howard was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week, while Zentner was named Big 12 special teams player of the week.

