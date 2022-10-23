Kansas St TCU Football

TCU safety Mark Perry (3) pursues Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) during Saturday’s 38-28 loss at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Howard was called on early after starting quarterback Adrian Martinez left the game with an injury following K-State’s opening drive.

 Associated Press

FORT WORTH — The injury bug morphed into an injury swarm for No. 22 Kansas State in Saturday’s 38-28 loss at No. 7 TCU.

Seven starters on offense and defense missed time, some more than others, during the game, led by senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was lost after the first offensive possession.