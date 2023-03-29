The JCHS Blue Jays varsity baseball sneaked by with a win for their season open against Salina Central, waiting until the third inning to score.

Lincoln Upham and Jonathan Phillips first got on base for the Jays by walking. Cael Smith, brought as a courtesy runner, scored on a double hit by Logan Nabus. Gavin Moore, also brought in as a courtesy runner, scored by stealing home. Moore scored a second run for the Jays after walking and being forced home when Salina Central walked a batter with the bases loaded. Griffin Bohanan hit a single and Smith also walked that inning.

