James Denton

JCHS baseball head coach James Denton talks to players at the start of the season last year.                          (File courtesy of JCHS)

Junction City baseball has gotten off to the type of start James Benton wanted in his second season as head coach. The Blue Jays were 9-5, at the start of this week, including a 6-0 start, and they have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Head Coach James Denton said he feels pretty good about the season so far.

