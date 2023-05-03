Junction City baseball has gotten off to the type of start James Benton wanted in his second season as head coach. The Blue Jays were 9-5, at the start of this week, including a 6-0 start, and they have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.
Head Coach James Denton said he feels pretty good about the season so far.
“We are 9-5 right now,” Denton said. “We have been playing some good baseball. I think we are getting better every day, and hopefully hit our peak toward the end of the season.”
The Blue Jays were undefeated until their doubleheader on April 11 against Manhattan, which was a sweep by Manhattan, 18-3, 15-2.
“We knew Manhattan was going to be pretty solid,” Denton said. “They have 13 seniors, and they were in the state championship game last year. They have a lot of guys back. We felt pretty good going in, we just gave up a couple big innings that came from walks. Those walks ended up costing us because they were hitting home runs.”
But the Blue Jays bounced back and swept Garden City on the Saturday following, 9-6, 15-8.
“Our guys work really hard,” Denton said. “We put them through tough practices. We make them compete. We talk about not letting our season end over one doubleheader loss. Just continuing to compete and always try to get better. I was really happy with them. I thought they played really well out at Garden City.”
Denton noted a few players: Tate Miller, Logan Nabus and Cooper Bogenhagen as teams leaders.
“We have got a lot of leaders. I think that as a culture, if you build a team to where you have got 15 leaders, you are doing things the right way. I know I called those four guys out, but I think that we have got 15 leaders. I even see freshman stepping into leadership roles.”
Despite losing three of the last four games, splitting a doubleheader against Hayden and being swept by Washburn Rural, Denton is in no way worried about the losing skid.
“Washburn beat us, but at the end of the day, I think we were the better team,” Denton said. “We got walked off in the bottom of the seventh inning by Hayden, and then came back and beat them 7-2. Again, I felt like we proved we were the better team. I think that we are a good baseball team, and we dropped a couple of games to some good baseball teams. I don’t feel that any of our losses are bad losses. They only make us better, and that is the type of attitude we take about them.”
Junction City played Topeka( 6-2-1) in a doubleheader on Tuesday and McPherson( 13-4) and Great Bend (10-6) on Friday.
“It’s going to be good baseball games,” Denton said. “I think we can beat anybody if we play our baseball, and we do things the right way that we talk about doing them. Those are going to be four good teams, and we are just going to have to take care of business and do things the right way.”