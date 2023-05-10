Junction City baseball splits doubleheader with Topeka at home Tuesday.
Junction City lost game one 11-5 and won game two 15-5.
Game 1
Junction City got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning as Brock Bazan hit a triple that scored Cooper Bogenhagen for a 1-0 lead.
Topeka answered in the top of the third inning with three runs. Elijah Kincade hit a double to center field to score Drayden Acosta and Isaiah Kincade.
Another run scored as Peyton Wheat hit a ground ball to shortstop which ended up being a fielders’ choice to score Elijah Kincade.
Topeka held a 3-1 lead.
The Trojans stretched out the margin in the top of the fourth inning with five runs. Kincade got a fly ball to drop in center field to score Lee Gonzalez from third base. Matt Genrich hit a single that scored Kobi Williams. Two more runs scored as Nate Plankinton scored on a wild pitch and Kincade grounded out to third base which scored Kincade. Ty Votaw hit a double to left field to score a runner.
The Trojans held a 8-1 lead.
The Blue Jays got a run in the bottom of the fourth inning as a balk happened that allowed Jonathan Phillips to score from third base, which shortened the lead to 8-2.
Junction City scored again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Neil Crowley hit a double to center field to score Bazan and Cael Smith hit a double to right field to score Crowley to make it an 8-4 game.
The hosts trimmed the lead to three points in the bottom of the sixth inning as Logan Nabus hit a triple to center field to score Jonathan Phillips.
That was all the runs Junction City was able to muster to cut into the deficit and Topeka added three more runs in the top of the seventh to win comfortably.
Game 2
Junction City bounced back and won game two.
Topeka scored for the early lead in the top of the third inning as Acosta scored by stealing home base and Genrich hit a single to score Kincade.
Junction City responded in the bottom half of the third inning and took the lead. Nabus hit a RBI single to score Tate Miller, Bazan drives in two runs on a double that scored Phillips and Griffin Bohanan and Gavin Moore hit a double to score Bazan for a 4-2 lead.
The Blue Jays scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Phillips hit a triple that scored Smith and Nabus hit a single that scored Phillips.
The hosts extended their lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Moore hit a triple that scored Bazan and Moore scored on a groundout from Crowley.
The Trojans scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to shorten the Blue Jays’ lead to 8-5.
That is all the visitors were able to attempt a comeback as they did not score any more runs.
Junction City scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to blow the game open to win 15-5.