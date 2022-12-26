Patrick Foxworth
Buy Now

Junction City’s Patrick Foxworth fights for leverage over Manhattan’s Landon Brunner in a dual meet last season.

 Lucas Boland • Flint Hills News Service

Junction City boys’ wrestling fell to Lawrence Free State 37-28 last Tuesday at Blue Jay Event Center.

The girls’ wrestling team did not participate as Olathe West cancelled because of injuries and sicknesses.

Recommended for you