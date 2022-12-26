JC boys' wrestling beats Free State Adam Meyer Flint Hills News Service Dec 26, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Junction City’s Patrick Foxworth fights for leverage over Manhattan’s Landon Brunner in a dual meet last season. Lucas Boland • Flint Hills News Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junction City boys’ wrestling fell to Lawrence Free State 37-28 last Tuesday at Blue Jay Event Center.The girls’ wrestling team did not participate as Olathe West cancelled because of injuries and sicknesses.The Blue Jays had three forfeits in the dual.Jayden Melton (106) defeated Quinton Hice of Free State by decision, 6-5.Ezekiel Witt (113) defeated Nolan Bradley of Free State by decision, 5-1.Drew Streeter (120) of Free State won by forfeit.Wyatt Sutton (126) of Free State won by forfeit.Grayson Hagen (132) of Free State won by forfeit.Patrick Foxworth (138) defeated D’onte Goodman of Free State by major decision, 9-0.Eric Streeter of Free State defeated Kayden Blake (144) by decision, 8-5.Dylan Farrell of Free State defeated Aimin Strickland (150) by decision, 6-2.Gabe Swoyer of Free State defeated Collin McQueen (157) by decision, 7-5.Griffin Bohanan (165) defeated Jett Barton of Free State by fall in 3:00.Logan Nabus (175) defeated Isaac Reed of Free State by fall in 3:25.Cooper Bogenhagen (190) defeated Gavin Blanchard of Free State by fall in 2:59.Blaine Larkin of Free State defeated Chris Coy (215) by fall in 2:38.Matthew Marcum of Free State defeated Nathan Agudzi Addo (285) by fall in 1:23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you