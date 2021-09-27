Junction City boys’ soccer went 1-1 last week, falling 0-4 to Topeka High before getting a home win over Highland Park 3-2.
Versus Topeka High (3-3-1), the Blue Jays (4-3-0) went into halftime tied at zero-all but four second half Trojan goals gave Junction City its third loss.
Versus Highland Park (1-6-1), Junction City led 1-0 at the half on a Jayson Harris goal off an assist from John Noveroske.
In the second half, the Blue Jays managed to hold on to the win thanks to goals from Jayden Reutzel and Gabe Lamb. Lamb got an assist on the Reutzel goal while Renzo Canzano assisted on Lamb’s goal.
The win avenges an early season 4-3 loss to the Scots on Sept. 2.
Up next, ‘Junction City will host rival Manhattan High (4-3-1) on Monday before facing Hays on Tuesday and Wichita Homeschool on Thursday.
