Junction City softball gave Manhattan its first loss and then received its first loss of the season as it split the doubleheader Tuesday. Junction City won the first game 2-1 and Manhattan won the second game 16-6.
Game 1
It was a low-scoring, pitching battle as a total of three runs were scored. Junction City got a lift in the top of the ninth inning from its star play as Ava DeGuzman hit a home run to left field as the game-winning run in a 2-1 win.
The Blue Jays got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning in the same way as in the top of the ninth inning as DeGuzman hit a home run to left field.
Manhattan tied the game with its one run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Jaden McGee hit a single to right field to score Avery Haflinger from third base.
Both starting pitchers excelled on the mound as Aja VonSpreckelsen struck out seven, and Kierra Goos recorded 19 strikeouts while allowing four hits on two runs in nine innings.
Even with Goos’ dominance in recording 19 strikeouts but DeGuzman was able to get two home runs off her, and that was all the Blue Jays ended up needing to win.
Game 2
The second game featured much more scoring. And this time Junction City was on the losing end as the Blue Jays were unable to keep up with Manhattan’s high-scoring offense in a 16-6 loss.
The game was called after the top of the fifth inning.
The Indians got going on offense from the beginning in the bottom of the first inning with six runs. T. Kolterman hit a single to right field that scored M. Reid. With the bases loaded, Anna Wollenberg was hit by a pitch and Kolterman scored from third base. Haflinger hit a single to shortstop and C. Pearsall scored from third base on a fielders’ choice. J. McGee hit a ground ball and reached base as shortstop Cassidy Miller committed an error and Goos scored from third base. The Indians got two more runs, Wollenberg scored from third base on wild pitch, and A. Haflinger scored on a sacrifice fly from Kat Ball.
Junction City responded in the top of the second inning with four runs. Rilynn Hotard hit a single to right field that scored MaKenzie Thomas and Gabbi Sederlin. DeGuzman hit a single to center field to score Maya Shaw and Hotard scored on error from catcher Neitzel.
In the bottom of the second inning, Neitzel hit a single to center field to score Reid and Goos hit a double to left field to score Pearsall.
Junction City got one run in the top of the third inning on a home run to center field from Sederlin to shorten Manhattan’s lead to 8-6. That was the last run the Blue Jays were able to score.
The Indians were then able to blow the game open in the bottom of the third inning with eight runs.
