51C29036-F0C3-4FB9-844C-C1D253A17BC2.png

Cheerleaders and members of Junction City boys basketball team celebrate a Sub-State victory on Friday. They won against Garden City 46-43 in the Championship game. The Bluejays now advance on to play in the 6A State Tournament tonight at Wichita State University’s Koch Arena. (Courtesy photo

The Junction City Boys basketball team won by just three points in the final Substate Game that won them the championship 46-43 in an upset Friday.

The Blue Jays got on the scoreboard first and put the press on Garden City, particularly in the first quarter, when they didn’t let them get on the scoreboard a bunch and poked the ball away from them. With about 40 seconds left in the first quarter, Sheldon Butler-Lawson broke 4-point with a field goal on a fast break on the left side, but the Buffaloes scored a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to end the first quarter ahead 7-6.

Recommended for you