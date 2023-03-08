Cheerleaders and members of Junction City boys basketball team celebrate a Sub-State victory on Friday. They won against Garden City 46-43 in the Championship game. The Bluejays now advance on to play in the 6A State Tournament tonight at Wichita State University’s Koch Arena. (Courtesy photo
The Junction City Boys basketball team won by just three points in the final Substate Game that won them the championship 46-43 in an upset Friday.
The Blue Jays got on the scoreboard first and put the press on Garden City, particularly in the first quarter, when they didn’t let them get on the scoreboard a bunch and poked the ball away from them. With about 40 seconds left in the first quarter, Sheldon Butler-Lawson broke 4-point with a field goal on a fast break on the left side, but the Buffaloes scored a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to end the first quarter ahead 7-6.
Junction City continued to keep the game neck-to-neck in the second quarter, with the two teams staying within a point or two of each other for most of the quarter. Lawson making two free throws and a shot made off the back by senior Deontae Baker pulled Junction City ahead 12-9. A back-and-forth game allowed Garden City to pull ahead, but Bulter-Lawson tied up the game at 18 points with about 1:10 left in the half. Two free throws at the buzzer put Garden City ahead 20-18 at the end of the half.
In the third quarter, Jackson Austin put the first points on the board with a 3-pointer for Junction City, but Garden City tied it up with a free throw. A back-and-forth game, field goals by Michael Boganowski, TJ Jones and Butler-Lawson brought the Blue Jays ahead 29-25 for their biggest lead in the game with about 2 minutes left in the quarter. Another field goal by Baker and a last second field goal scored by Butler-Lawon ended the quarter 33-29.
In the fourth quarter, the Buffalos caught up with free throws and took the lead with a rebound off a failed free-throw with 5:41 left and pushed it to a five-point lead in the next minute. Baker scored the first point for the Blue Jays in the fourth quarter and the next two with free throws, then tied up the game at 39 points with a 3-pointer with less than two minutes left in the game.
A field goal by Boganowski with about a minute left put Junction City in the lead. Baker scored four more points on free throws, but a free throw and a basket scored on a steal between those free throws put Garden City within a point of Junction City. Boganowski scored the last point for the Blue Jays on a free throw.
The Blue Jays had 31 rebounds – three more than Garden City – four assists, seven steals and two blocks. They made 36 percent of the field goals they attempted, 13 percent of their three-pointers and most of their free throws – 77 percent. Free throws won this game, particularly in the last quarter, as Garden City’s percentage on free throws was about half that.
The last time the Blue Jays boys basketball team went to state was in 2001. The No. 8-seed Junction City team will play the No. 1-seed, Wichita Heights tonight at 6 p.m. at Wichita State University’s Koch Arena for the opening round of the 6A State Basketball Tournament.