Junction City hosted a bowling meet Feb. 14 consisting of Manhattan, Solomon and Washington counites. Junction City women finished in first place and the men finished in second place.
Women’s results:
The women finished with a total score of 2,211 and won first place handily. Manhattan finishing in second, with a total score of 1,586. Washington County finished in third place with a total score of 1,401. Solomon did not compete in the women’s competition.
Cassidy Eschliman finished in first place overall with 588.
Olivia Oliver finished in second place overall with 555.
Allyson Heidenreich in fourth place overall with 526.
Brooke Swango finished in fifth place with 491.
Alexis Wareman finished in sixth place with 474.
Lorna Rae Pierce finished in seventh place with 450.
Men’s results:
The men finished in second place with a total score of 2,437, falling just short of Washington County in first place with a total score of 2,546, Manhattan finished in third place with a total score of 2,425 and Solomon finished in fourth place with a total score of 1,020.
Logan Lindsley finished in third place overall with 654.
Landyn Ziegenhirt finished in fifth place overall with 584.
Landon Wareman finished in sixth place overall with 580.
Torrey Lindsay finished in ninth place overall with 554.
Cael Smith finished in 13th place overall with 514.
Jorden Kell finished in 15th place overall with 481.
