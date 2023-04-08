Nate Rollins and Ethan Moneypenny

Nate Rollins and Ethan Moneypenny placed second in No. 2 doubles at Topeka on March 28, going 3-1 in the Too Big Tournament.                                                (Photo courtesy of JCHS)

The Blue Jay boys varsity tennis team had a busy first week of competition.

 They competed at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka for three different events.  The first competition was the Too Big Tournament on March 28.  The Blue Jays entered three singles and three doubles teams into the event.  All brackets were 16-man brackets.   

Tags

Recommended for you