The Blue Jay boys varsity tennis team had a busy first week of competition.
They competed at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka for three different events. The first competition was the Too Big Tournament on March 28. The Blue Jays entered three singles and three doubles teams into the event. All brackets were 16-man brackets.
Nate Rollins and Ethan Moneypenny earned the highest place, going 3-1 on the day and finishing second place at the No. 2 doubles position.
Alex Matthews was the top singles finisher for the Blue Jays as he went 2-2 and earned seventh place in the top singles flight.
The Blue Jays had two events finish eighth place with Carl Baskerville at the No. 2 singles position and the doubles team of Aidyn Thurn and Memphis Platt in the No. 2 doubles bracket. The other Blue Jay singles player, Sebastian Schultz ( No. 2 singles) and the doubles team of Chris Beers/Alan Leis No. 1 doubles) both finished with two wins and earning 10th place.
On Saturday, April 1, the Blue Jay tennis team competed in a college style dual triangular against Washburn Rural and Topeka Hayden. The Blue Jay tennis team dropped the opening round to Washburn Rural 9-0 and then 6-3 to Topeka Hayden.
Winners against Topeka Hayden included David Trammell and Ethan Moneypenny at the No. 3 doubles spot and the singles players of Chris Beers (No. 5 singles) and David Trammell (No. 6 singles spots). In extra singles matches, both Ethan Moneypenny and Nate Rollins picked up victories vs Hayden players.
Finishing up the competitions of the first week, the Blue Jays traveled to Topeka for the Highland Park Quadrangular on Monday, April 3.
In the first round against Topeka West, Aidyn Thurn won 8-4 at the No. 1 singles spot. In the second round vs. Highland Park, Memphis Platt won at the top singles spot 8-5 and the No. 2 doubles team of Deerick Hernandez and Riley Jones teamed up to win 8-6. Desoto swept the Blue Jay tennis in the final round.