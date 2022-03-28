After winning the most seasons in his tenure as head coach with a 7-10 record last season, Mitchell Dehoff is looking to continue to build in his eighth season as girls soccer coach at JCHS.
The Lady Jays are led by seniors Brooke Swango, Jordyn Hunt and Isabel Brant. Swango is a four-year varsity player. Hunt is a three -year varsity player and Brant is a returning varsity starter.
The juniors also bring varsity experiences from last season: Goalkeeper Sophia Holloway, Grace Harris and Lily Duke.
“They just continue to get better,” Dehoff said. “That is the thing that we preach as a program. We come in and work, and we find a way to get better every time we are together at a practice. We want to improve throughout games. We want to improve year to year. That is something that this senior and junior class has done. Each year they have taken steps forward as players. It is just exciting to see the growth that we get year to year from our athletes.”
In Dehoffs tenure, Junction City has not won a regional game in the playoffs. After reaching the highest playoff seed in Dehoff’s tenure last season, Dehoff said he is aware how important it is to achieve wins in the regular season.
“The better we can do during the regular season as far as getting a good seed for the time the regional tournament come around,” Dehoff said. “If we can host a game, that would be great. We just have to take care of things in the regular season so that we can get a matchup against some people that we can compete a little better against.”
Along with the juniors and seniors, Dehoff is excited about the sophomores who played junior varsity last year as freshman, who are now taking roles on varsity. And he is also excited about the freshman class to step up in a new position to help carry the program forward.
Coming off the best season in Dehoff’s tenure, the program has been growing in Dehoff’s first seven years and he said everyone in the team is “ready to go” to continue to build on the program this season.
“We are ready to start playing games,” he said. “That is why we play soccer. They are excited to go and compete and to show everyone the growth that they have made and wins some games this season.”
The Lady Jays are off to an 0-2 start to begin the season with a difficult task on the road against rival Manhattan, and it resulted in a blowout 10-0 loss Thursday. They also had a 0-1 loss to Emporia on the road.
For Dehoff, it is a gradual process throughout the season to continue to build on the program.
“We really just want to work on the process of that continual growth,” he said. “If we are taking steps forward in every game. We come out and compete the way that we show we can at practice, the sky is the limit. But I like to focus more on what we do on a day-to-day basis. If we can continue to improve on a day-to-day basis, we will be where we want to be at the next season.”
