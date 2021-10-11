Junction City tennis will be represented at state.
The Blue Jays competed in the regional tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday and after the two-day event, they had a qualifier for the 6A State Tennis Tournament: senior Abby Ratts.
Ratts' bid performance at regionals started with a first round win over Derby in fashion in a third set super tiebreaker.
In the second round, Ratts lost to the No. 2 seed from Washburn Rural.
She came through in the third round to qualify for state, as she won a thrilling match in three sets that lasted over three hours: 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 over her opponent from Wichita East. The win cemented her sixth-place finish.
Rachel Cho also won her match in the first round defeating Wichita Southeast, 6-1, 6-3.
Her matches in the second and third round did not go well for her as she lost both and was eliminated from State contention.
The doubles team of Hannah Ratts and Grace Harris lost their first-round match to Derby, 6-2, 6-2.
Stephanie Stanislow and Avery Jacobsen also lost to the other team Derby had, 6-1, 6-2.
Out of nine teams that competed in the Regional, Washburn Rural took first place. The Lady Jays finished in fifth place.
Junction City also competed in the Centennial League Tennis Tournament earlier in the week on Monday.
Ratts went 2-3 to finish in eighth place in singles followed by Rachel Cho who went 3-3 to finish in 10th place.
Stephanie Stanislow and Avery Jacobsen went 2-3 to finish in 13th place in doubles and Hannah Ratts and Grace Harris finished in 14th place.
Washburn Rural finished in first place with 86 points.
Junction City finished in sixth place with 46 points.
Ratts will have the week to prepare before heading down to Wichita on Friday and Saturday at the Riverside Tennis Courts for the 6A State Tournament.
