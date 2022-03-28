After having a young team last season that on varsity featured just one senior, two sophomores and three freshman, head coach Brian Sturges is expecting a strong season.
Faybiem Michael will be the lone senior for Junction City this season. Michael has been on varsity since his sophomore year. Sturges said Michael puts in the time to reach the goals he wishes to achieve.
“This year, I am expecting these younger guys who were freshman and sophomores last season to step up and take on a bigger role on the varsity team,” Sturges said. “They have put in a lot of time as far as practicing outside of the season. My expectation from those guys is to compete and to place in the top three or top five of every tournament we go to. Hopefully get some individual medals and get some guys to state as well.”
As this is Sturges’s fifth year as the head coach, he has hopes of qualifying for the state tournament for the first time. Sturges said he thinks all his players on varsity have the potential to qualify for state.
“That is what I have talked about with my older (and) returning guys,” Sturges said. “As a team, we would like to make it to state first off. And then if not, at least get a couple of individuals there as well. In my tenure, we have been up and down with guys who have played golf a lot and guys who haven’t played golf. We have not always played as well as we wanted to. As I have said, we are five years in, and we built it how we wanted it. They are getting much better and expecting what we expect of them.”
The sophomore class consists of seven team members: Andreyus Smith, Brandon Harris, Creytin Sanner, David Hurley, Jamie Armeson, Jordan Thiem and Griffin Speer. Sturges said it is very exciting to have sophomores be on varsity.
“To see these guys who want to play,” Sturges said. “Even last year I could tell how competitive they were and how much they wanted to be on (the course). I am happy for the future, and I am happy for this year.”
Sturges said that this is probably the best team he has coached so far at Junction City as far as experience, golf knowledge, golf work ethic, knowing the game and working on the game. The results of the hard work the Blue Jays are putting in should be shown soon, Sturges said.
“I told these kids, you will be amazed in three weeks, after our first tournament, how much different you are hitting the ball after you have (played) in a tournament,” Sturges said. “We are a sport where we practice for about a month and a half before our first tournament. So, practice gets kind of boring after a while; they want to go compete. Once they compete, they kind of see what it is like and get a feel for it. Then they know what they need to improve on as well. It is always good to get the first tournament under your belt to do that.”
An asset that helps Sturges build the program is access to the Rolling Meadows golf course, which allows the student golfers to play golf at the course all year round.
The season will begin on Monday, April 11, for Junction City at Manhattan Country Club, hosted by Manhattan High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.