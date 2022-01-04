In Nick Perez’s fifth season as head coach, Junction City High School men’s basketball is off to its best start in Perez’s head coaching tenure with a 5-0 record.
With Perez building the program year-by-year and with the strong senior class the season holds, it is to no surprise that Junction City is unbeaten.
“Being 5-0 going into break is a good thing for us,” Perez said. “We have never been 5-0 since I have been here. Our kids were excited.”
However, they know there is still a lot of the season remaining and that they can’t celebrate just yet.
“They realize they do not hand out trophies in December,” Perez said. “We got to keep coming in and get better every day.”
The Blue Jays showed they can be an efficient team offensively, as they scored 80 points in the first two games. But they have slowed down since the first two games, scoring 50, 49 and 66 points.
“The other teams did a good job slowing the tempo up and running clock,” Perez said. “Their average possession was 42 seconds. Teams are going to try to slow things down against us. Other than Highland Park and Topeka West, we got to adjust and get more shot attempts by getting turnovers on the defensive end.”
With great offensive players, the team wants to play high-scoring games, but its three recent wins show that it can play the low-scoring game as well and still be successful. The team is comfortable offensively outscoring its opponent or pulling a close victory through their defense, making the team versatile.
“We are fine with playing either or,” Perez said. “We want to score 80 or above. I think we got the guys who can do it, but we did not shoot the ball very well against Great Bend and Manhattan. We do a good job against Hayden and Seaman. We want to score as many points as we can.”
Defensively, the Blue Jays are solid so far this season. The most points they have given up in a game this year was 63 against Seaman. They limited Great Bend to 36 points and Manhattan to 37 points.
“We are doing some different things on defense this year as far as getting teams to play faster than they want to,” Perez said. “I just tell our kids we are going to run at the pace we want to play. If teams think they can run with us, that is great – it is an advantage for us. That is what we want. Teams that slow it down and make us guard a little bit longer; we are capable of doing that as well.”
The two big seniors Terrance Teddler and Howard Johnson have led the way for Junction City so far this season, providing a form of leadership that Perez has not yet experienced in his tenure.
“The one thing I will say about this team that we haven’t had in the past is these guys play together. They are moving the ball and trying to find the extra teammate,” Perez said. “If we can continue to have unselfishness, I think we will be really good at the end of the season.”
The athleticism and shooting ability of the two seniors allows Junction City to have flexibility offensively.
“We run a little bit of a dribble-drive offense and kind of freelance,” Perez said. “We got guys that can shoot it, but we also got guys that go and get rebounds. When people block shots, our bigs get the rebound. I like our offense right now. We are moving it. We aren’t just staying still.”
Junction City has a tough slate of games when it returns after the break in January. Its first game back is on the road at Topeka West on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and then hosting Emporia on Friday, Jan. 7. The following week, the Tuesday matchup is Highland Park, and on Friday the team is on the road against Washburn Rural.
Topeka West is ranked seventh in 5A, and Highland Park is ranked third, Perez said.
The Blue Jays have put themselves in position to set up a favorable path in the postseason.
“We are just going to take it one game at a time,” Perez said. “We are going to try to win every game. The last few years, we have let opportunities slip away and we had to go play Free State – (they) are the No. 1 team this year in the state – we told ourselves we want to win enough games to where we can host at our brand new gym. We are going to take each game like it is a championship game. Every night in the centennial from now on is going to be a battle, and our kids know that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.