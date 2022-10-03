As the final buzzer sounded, frustration lingered among Junction City players on the sideline following the team’s third straight loss. This time, it was a matter of a goal scored by Tonganoxie with 32:23 remaining in the second half that ended up being the difference in a 1-0 home loss Thursday at Blue Jay Stadium.

It was a struggle for the Blue Jays (5-5) to get the ball into the goal. They had some good opportunities throughout the game, but they were unable to come away with a point.

