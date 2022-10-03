As the final buzzer sounded, frustration lingered among Junction City players on the sideline following the team’s third straight loss. This time, it was a matter of a goal scored by Tonganoxie with 32:23 remaining in the second half that ended up being the difference in a 1-0 home loss Thursday at Blue Jay Stadium.
It was a struggle for the Blue Jays (5-5) to get the ball into the goal. They had some good opportunities throughout the game, but they were unable to come away with a point.
“(Tonganoxie’s) defense was really good,” head coach Allan McFarland said. “They had about six guys staying back. We just had a little bit of trouble developing in the final third. In the second half, they kind of had the wind, so it was a little bit harder to get down on that side. We had some good opportunities, had some crosses, had some corners that looked alright, just could not get it in the back of the net tonight.”
As the Blue Jays were unable to break through against the Chieftains’ (5-4-1) stellar defense for a goal, the the visitors were able to scratch one goal.
Tonganoxie’s Iker Ragues Roma found a little bit of an opening when he was about 20 yards away from the goal in the middle of the field, and he sent a bouncing shot at the net that just got past Junction City’s goalkeeper Nathan Platt’s hands on a diving save attempt into the right side of the goal.
Speaking on the goal, McFarland said Tonganoxie’s Ragues Roma is “obviously talented”.
“He found a little bit of an opening and he liked his look,” McFarland said. “He maybe caught our keeper off guard, it was just a good shot by him. It went into the back of the net. That is just the game sometimes.”
In a tightly contested, defensive battle, “it hurt” when Tonganoxie was able to get the goal to take the lead.
“You want that to be you at the end being 1-0, but obviously that wasn’t the case (this game),” McFarland said.
Junction City had a really good opportunity for a goal with 4:29 remaining in the second half off a corner kick, but it was unable to find a way to convert it.
Platt left the game with 3:36 remaining in the second half as he was hit in the head with a kick from an opposing player as he had dived on the ground to secure the ball in making a save. McFarland said he had headache after the play, and he said Platt’s symptoms will be looked at over the weekend. Platt did walk off the field on his own power.
It was a tough ending to a tough week for Junction City. Entering this week, the Blue Jays were riding high with excitement with a 5-2 record. With a week stretch of Manhattan (5-4-1), Hays (6-3) and Tonganoxie, the Blue Jays are now a .500 team.
“This week is really tough,” McFarland said. “You play back-to-back games. You play a team on Thursday. All three of these teams can make runs in the playoffs. They are tough teams. There was not a game I felt like we got killed, we competed in all of them. Just a few chances did not go our way this week.”
Through the first seven games, Junction City averaged 2.7 goals per game. In the three losses this week, as well as in the first two losses, it scored zero goals.
McFarland said “these things happen” on the offensive slump his team went through this week. He is confident his team “will be good” for next week.
“We will watch more film, see some different things, try to earn more corners and get more opportunities to go forward,” McFarland said. “We will find a way back to the back of the net, we went through a tough week. We will bounce back.”
Despite the three-game losing streak, McFarland said going 0-3 in a week “stinks”, there are still many things for the Blue Jays to rebound for and aim to accomplish the rest of the regular season. The first step is a road game at St. Mary’s Tuesday.
“They knew this was going to be a tough week,” McFarland said. “At 5-5, we still have all our goals in front of us with six games left to still work on getting home-field advantage, trying to win a playoff game and set some more records. Everyone is going to want to get this losing taste out of their mouth, so we are going to be ready to go on Tuesday and hopefully get a win at St. Mary’s.”