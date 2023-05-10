JCMS track athletes break many school records May 10, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JCMS track athletes have broken school records from near and afar, according to a post by the school. Congratulations to the following JCMS students for breaking records this year.Blair Allen: school record for 7th Girls 100M Hurdles (18.9)Ethan Butler: second school record for 7th Boys 3200M (11:48.72)Thaddeus Hileman: second school record for 7th Boys 1600M (5:22.51)Alejandro Lugo-Aponte: third school record for 7th Boys 4X200M Relay (1:46.01)Tom McElroy V: second school record for 7th Boys Discus (114’10”)Adrian Moreno: School record for 7th Boys 100M Hurdles (16.3 Seconds)Kevin Payton: 3rd School record for 7th Boys 4X200M Relay (1:46.01)Kra’Shod Robertson: thirds chool record for 7th Boys 4X200M Relay (1:46.01)Aidenn Segura: school record for 7th Boys 400M (56.72) and3rd School record for 7th Boys 4X200M Relay (1:46.01)Elizabeth Edgerton Diaz: School record for 8th Girls High Jump (5’) and School record for 8th Girls 100M Hurdles (18.4)Anthony Testa: school record for 8th Boys 800M (2:11.82), School record for 8th Boys 1600M (4:51.20), and School record for 8th Boys 3200M (10:26.94)Chance Tyson: school record for 8th Boys 100M Hurdles (14.6). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Stocks Market Data by TradingView