After losing its first game of the season against Highland Park, the Junction City men’s basketball team has elevated its approach to get back to the winning column, as they still hold high hopes for the season.
As members of the team watched Highland Park play again against Topeka West, a message among the players in a group chat went around: “We need to practice better.”
Head Coach Nick Perez said after his team’s practice Monday morning, that this message has been taken into action.
“I think our intensity has gotten better, but also our focus level has got better,” Perez said. “I loved our focus Sunday night; it was a good practice. And Monday, we came in and were pretty focused for about 90% of it. I am excited to play somebody else.”
After the loss to Highland Park Tuesday, the game against Washburn Rural Friday was cancelled due to predicted icy streets in the evening, so it has been almost a week since the team has played a game.
The Blue Jays head to Basehor, Kansas, to Basehor-Linwood High School this week for a weekend tournament.
On Tuesday, in their first game, they will play St. Joe Central.
Since the loss to Highland Park, Perez said he has seen leadership stand out more – specifically from the senior class of Howard Johnson, Damarion Sellers, Seth Clark, Ismael Fadiga, David Rowell and Ethan Adguzi-Addo.
“I am finally getting them to speak,” Perez said. “We did not have a good setting when we did a shell drill the other day – those guys were the first to bark on their teammates. (The leadership) can’t always be from me and the other coaches. It has got to be from your peers. I think they are doing a better job of stepping up leadership wise.”
Perez calls the loss to Highland Park a “blessing in disguise” as he believes it will be a turning point for his team this season, since Highland Park is a prominent state championship caliber opponent.
“I think it was a wake up call for them,” Perez said. “I think our guys got humbled. It is good to be humbled every once in a while. We are going to see those teams down the line again. We realized that if we don’t bring our A game, that is what is going to happen.”
Perez said this senior class is skillful – in particular, Johnson, the team’s leading scorer, and Teddler. That is part of the reason he is so confident in this team going forward into the season.
“I have had some great senior classes come through here but here you have eight seniors on a team and most of them talk and get those younger kids to buy in to what they are doing to hold them accountable,” Perez said. “I really like Howard (Johnson) and Teddler’s leadership right now. They are talking (and) getting guys involved.”
The key for success this week will be defense, Perez said.
“Communication on defense and trapping and getting out and letting our defense create our offense,” he said. “When we get stops and we go score, then all of a sudden the basket gets really big (and) we start making shots. Our defense to our offense ratio has got to get better.”
This weekend tournament is going to be a good and fun experience for the Blue Jays, as Perez said the coaching staff is treating it has a college team would.
“We are going to leave early and go watch the first game, Rural versus Piper, that is who we will play if we win,” he said. “If we lose, we will play the other team. We are excited to get out of school and go watch basketball and see two good teams go at it. Then we will play and stick around and watch some more basketball and head home. I think it is an opportunity for our kids to get out of town. Some of our kids don’t ever go anywhere except for Manhattan.
