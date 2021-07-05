The Junction City Athletic Training Center hosted their first annual Home Run Derby on Saturday morning.

The event invited kids of all ages to compete in three events — a home run derby in the Center’s batting cages, a longest toss competition where participants attempted to throw a baseball or softball as far as they could and a most accurate toss competition where participants threw either a baseball or a softball into a turned over trash can from a certain distance away.

“We had a great turnout,” Rick Bazan, director of the center, said. “In both sessions — both the early morning and the afternoon — we had a full parking lot. We had a lot of happy faces and a lot of smiles and that’s what we want to see.”

The event had seven different divisions including an 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under and 17 and under baseball divisions and two softball divisions (an older and a younger).

In addition to the competition, the event provided food, a t-shirt, awards for the top three finishers in each age division for each event and a DJ that played music throughout the day.

“We had people from the Junction City Baseball organization helping out, we had people from the Junction City Blue and we had people from the UpperDeck,” Bazan said. “Everybody pitched in and helped.”

Bazan sees this event growing in coming years including the possibility of adding more events.

“Every year you have an event you want to be able to grow, so I imagine next year we’ll have twice as many kids out here,” Bazan said.

RESULTS

8U

Home Run Derby

1st - Amari Woods

2nd - Bentley Strauss

3rd - Davy Scott

Long Toss

1st - Hunter Morgan

2nd - Davy Scott

3rd - Bentley Strauss

Most Accurate

1st - Hunter Morgan

2nd - Jaxson Hundley

3rd - Amari Woods

10U

Home Run Derby

1st - Braxton Stroda

2nd - Luis Cubero

3rd - Olivia Springer

12U

Home Run Derby

1st - Jayson Neal

2nd - Jaxson Buchanan

3rd - Hudson Bohanan

Long Toss

1st - Conrad Gomez

2nd - Jayson Neal

3rd - Marcus Boganowski

Most Accurate

1st - Jason Neal

2nd - Jordan Valentin

3rd - Conrad Gomez

14U

Home Run Derby

1st - Cael Smith

2nd - Braedon Stroda

3rd - Landon Ziegenhirt

Long Toss

1st - Cael Smith

2nd - Landyn Ziegenhirt

3rd - Hunter Valdemar

Most Accurate

1st - Chris Coy

2nd - Cael Smith

3rd - Braedan Stroda

17U

Home Run Derby

1st - Brock Bazan

2nd - Griff Bohanan

3rd - Logan Nabus

Long Toss

1st - Griff Bohanan

2nd - Logan Lindsley

3rd - Brock Bazan

Most Accurate

1st - Griff Bohanan

2nd - Brock Bazan

3rd - Logan Nabus

Softball 12U

Home Run Derby

1st - Addy Sutterland

2nd - Maddi Sutherland

3rd - Lilly Heyworth

Long Toss

1st - Maddi Sutterland

2nd - Lilly Heyworth

3rd - Madison Reeb

Most Accurate

1st - Maddi Sutterland

2nd - Addy Sutterland

3rd - Lilly Heyworth

Softball 14U

Home Run Derby

1st - Gabbi Sutterland

2nd - Kestrel Pitzer

3rd - Morgan Nabus

Long Toss

1st - Gabbi Sutterland

2nd - Kestrel Pitzer

3rd - Morgan Nabus

Most Accurate

1st - Morgan Nabus  

2nd - Gabbi Sutterland

3rd - Kestrel Pitzer

