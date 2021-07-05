The Junction City Athletic Training Center hosted their first annual Home Run Derby on Saturday morning.
The event invited kids of all ages to compete in three events — a home run derby in the Center’s batting cages, a longest toss competition where participants attempted to throw a baseball or softball as far as they could and a most accurate toss competition where participants threw either a baseball or a softball into a turned over trash can from a certain distance away.
“We had a great turnout,” Rick Bazan, director of the center, said. “In both sessions — both the early morning and the afternoon — we had a full parking lot. We had a lot of happy faces and a lot of smiles and that’s what we want to see.”
The event had seven different divisions including an 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under and 17 and under baseball divisions and two softball divisions (an older and a younger).
In addition to the competition, the event provided food, a t-shirt, awards for the top three finishers in each age division for each event and a DJ that played music throughout the day.
“We had people from the Junction City Baseball organization helping out, we had people from the Junction City Blue and we had people from the UpperDeck,” Bazan said. “Everybody pitched in and helped.”
Bazan sees this event growing in coming years including the possibility of adding more events.
“Every year you have an event you want to be able to grow, so I imagine next year we’ll have twice as many kids out here,” Bazan said.
RESULTS
8U
Home Run Derby
1st - Amari Woods
2nd - Bentley Strauss
3rd - Davy Scott
Long Toss
1st - Hunter Morgan
2nd - Davy Scott
3rd - Bentley Strauss
Most Accurate
1st - Hunter Morgan
2nd - Jaxson Hundley
3rd - Amari Woods
10U
Home Run Derby
1st - Braxton Stroda
2nd - Luis Cubero
3rd - Olivia Springer
12U
Home Run Derby
1st - Jayson Neal
2nd - Jaxson Buchanan
3rd - Hudson Bohanan
Long Toss
1st - Conrad Gomez
2nd - Jayson Neal
3rd - Marcus Boganowski
Most Accurate
1st - Jason Neal
2nd - Jordan Valentin
3rd - Conrad Gomez
14U
Home Run Derby
1st - Cael Smith
2nd - Braedon Stroda
3rd - Landon Ziegenhirt
Long Toss
1st - Cael Smith
2nd - Landyn Ziegenhirt
3rd - Hunter Valdemar
Most Accurate
1st - Chris Coy
2nd - Cael Smith
3rd - Braedan Stroda
17U
Home Run Derby
1st - Brock Bazan
2nd - Griff Bohanan
3rd - Logan Nabus
Long Toss
1st - Griff Bohanan
2nd - Logan Lindsley
3rd - Brock Bazan
Most Accurate
1st - Griff Bohanan
2nd - Brock Bazan
3rd - Logan Nabus
Softball 12U
Home Run Derby
1st - Addy Sutterland
2nd - Maddi Sutherland
3rd - Lilly Heyworth
Long Toss
1st - Maddi Sutterland
2nd - Lilly Heyworth
3rd - Madison Reeb
Most Accurate
1st - Maddi Sutterland
2nd - Addy Sutterland
3rd - Lilly Heyworth
Softball 14U
Home Run Derby
1st - Gabbi Sutterland
2nd - Kestrel Pitzer
3rd - Morgan Nabus
Long Toss
1st - Gabbi Sutterland
2nd - Kestrel Pitzer
3rd - Morgan Nabus
Most Accurate
1st - Morgan Nabus
2nd - Gabbi Sutterland
3rd - Kestrel Pitzer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.