After spending the last five years as the assistant coach, James Denton enters his first year as the head coach for Junction City High School baseball.
Denton, born and raised in Junction City, said he is 100% ready to take the reins of the program.
“(I’m) just ecstatic really,” Denton said. “I really put in a lot of work. I think I am ready. I am just ready to see where we can go.”
Denton said he feels confident about this team heading into baseball season.
“I got a lot of guys who work really hard,” Denton said. “I have some three-sport athletes. The guys who aren’t three-sport athletes are pretty much all baseball. They work all year round on baseball stuff. Just a really good group of guys who work hard.”
Junction City will be led by senior Jordan Kell and Ky’Rell Taylor. Kell was an impact player for the Blue Jays last season and Taylor has not had much experience on varsity, so this year will be his first year as a varsity starter, but Denton said he plays with the barn in Manhattan during the summer to compete against varsity level competition.
Seniors Justin Welch, Ashton Sharpsteen and Braden Avers will also play key roles. Denton said Welch will be a pitcher only from the bullpen, Sharpsteen will be a great baserunner for pinch running and Avers will have the chance to get a lot of play time as an outfielder.
Denton said this team will be full of speed, and with the caliber of pitching and fielding he expects, if the offense can manage to score five runs in most games, this team will be very competitive.
In his five years as an assistant coach, Denton said he has seen a cultural change in the baseball program, as the level of energy in the players has improved and players are putting in the work every day to get better.
“It is hustle, hard work and focus all day, every day when they are out on the field,” Denton said. “They hold each other accountable. They go to the weight room and meet each other before or after practice. They do all the things that great teams do. I feel like we have a really good chance because of how hard they work.”
Along with the experience of playing baseball at Fort Hays State University, Denton has always had a goal to be a high school baseball coach.
“I feel that I am blessed to be in this position,” Denton said. “I believe I have the ability to connect with people and get people to buy in and do things the right way. I want to create young men from Junction City. I grew up here, so I know exactly the kind of people they are. I know what fuels their fire.”
Junction City finished last season 9-12. The Blue Jays had a strong start last season but lost their footing and lost the last eight games. Denton said he thinks the team can turn around in three years.
“Honestly, I am thinking that this year will be a really good turning point for us,” Denton said. “I think at least at the varsity level we will be competitive this year and next year. With the whole program, by that third year, I think we will be very competitive.”
