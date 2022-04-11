Junction City baseball is off to a strong start under first year head coach James Denton with a 5-3 record coming off a sweep of double header over Topeka West Friday.
The three losses come from Salina Central, McPherson and Great Bend. The Blue Jays have defeated Salina Central once, Topeka West twice and Emporia twice.
Denton said he thinks this team is in a good position right now.
“I tell (the team) it is not like we have never lost a baseball game before,” Denton said. “Our goal is just to be playing our best baseball by the time Regionals comes. I think right now, we are still getting better every day. I think the players are happy, and I know I am happy, too.”
Denton says he thinks he has blended right into the head coaching position. He said he holds high expectations for his players, expecting them to work hard every day. To bring the team more in-sync and to help the players feel more accountable with a new head coach, Denton has player meetings regularly. Denton said each player tells him they love the energy of the team and are excited about how the season is progressing.
One strength of this Junction City team is running the bases with good speed on the roster. The Blue Jays have stolen 33 bases this season while stealing at an 87% success rate, and the team has been successful at bunting to advance runners to second and third base at a high rate.
The team captains are Ky’Rell Taylor and Tate Miller. Miller is a junior shortstop who bats second in the lineup.
“I picked them for captains because they are guys that are always doing the right thing,” Denton said. “They help hold guys accountable. They are the first ones (at practice) and the last ones to leave every day. I think the team responds well to them. They love those guys.”
This week, Junction City will be on the road at Highland Park on Friday and Seaman on the following Tuesday.
“I am hoping (Highland Park) is good practice for us,” Denton said. “I hope we get out there and get two wins and get ready for Seaman.”
With how well the Blue Jays have run the bases so far this season, Denton said this team can compete with anybody if the good pitching and defense continues.
“We just really got to get our sticks to come around,” Denton said. “Right now, I think that we can make a run. Our main focus is to keep getting better every day.”