Junction City defended its home court to defeat Wichita South 67-62 Wednesday, advancing the team to the second round of substate. On Saturday, however, Junction City lost 54-39 against No.2 Wichita Heights in Wichita at the substate championship.
In the Wednesday game, No. 7 Junction City started strong with a 15-point lead after the first quarter and a 39-32 lead at halftime. No. 10 Wichita South played a strong third quarter, holding a 50-49 lead entering the fourth quarter.
One of the most important things for the Blue Jays coming into the playoffs is shooting the ball successfully as a team. They were able to do that with a 55.7% shooting performance from field goals.
The Blue Jays had balanced scoring – which head coach Nick Perez said is crucial for success in the playoffs – as four players scored in double figures.
Senior star Howard Johnson, who led team in scoring all season, did not do so this game. Senior Ismael Fadiga led the team in scoring with 16 points, senior Terrance Tedder was behind Fadiga with 14, Johnson followed with 13 and senior Seth Clark followed with 12.
Successful 3-point shooting is also a key for Junction City, and it was able to make seven 3s to allow its offense to have plenty of space to work with.
Wichita South made things interesting, outscoring Junction City 18-10 in the third quarter to hold a one-point lead, but it was not enough to upset the Blue Jays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.