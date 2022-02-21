Junction City men’s basketball lost 66-51 to Highland Park Friday in its second matchup against the team this season.
The first meeting between Highland Park and Junction City was a highly anticipated matchup as it was the first game Junction City hosted where both teams were undefeated (6-0) in head coach Nick Perez’s tenure. Highland Park controlled the game from start to finish.
The second matchup was no different, as Junction City fell behind early against Highland Park. The Blue Jays were able to keep the score close at halftime, but in the second half, Highland Park was able to pull away for a double-digit victory.
Junction City faced a 16-7 deficit after the first quarter and a 25-19 deficit at halftime. Senior star Howard Johnson was only able to muster one point in the first half and only recorded two points in the second half.
The Scots kept their offense going in the second half and scored 18 points in the third quarter. Junction City was able to score 10 points in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter is when both teams were able to put their offense on full display. Highland Park scored 23 points, and Junction City scored 22 points, but the Blue Jays’ late effort was not salvageable enough to overcome the deficit they faced.
Not only did Highland Park outscore Junction City in each quarter, but the hosts also shot the ball better from inside and beyond the three-point line.
Junction City shot 39.6% on 53 field goal attempts and Highland Park shot 51.9% on 52 field goal attempts.
Junction City made just one 3-pointer out of 13 attempts and Highland Park made four 3-pointers out of 15.
The Blue Jays now close out the regular season with a home game against Washburn Rural on Tuesday. Washburn Rural won the first meeting at home on Feb. 8.
