Junction City experienced the highs and the lows of what the game of football can bring Thursday night in their 34-6 win over Topeka High.
The win marks the second time this season that the Blue Jays (5-1) have played the Trojans this season after a scheduling quandary set up a situation for both teams to have a home-and-home. Junction City won that first match-up 35-0 in a game that was cut short by weather at halftime.
"Topeka High was much, much better tonight than they were in week one," head coach Randall Zimmerman said. "We knew they were and we talked to our guys about it."
Jones, who had a remarkable first half, scored the first of his three touchdowns in the game on a 11-yard screen pass from junior starter Xavion Felton to take an early 7-0 lead on the second drive of the ballgame.
Topeka High (2-4) managed to put together a fairly nice drive after the touchdown but got stalled at around midfield and a fumble by the Trojan punter gave the Blue Jays their first short field of the afternoon which the Blue Jays almost capitalized on thanks to a big pass from Felton to wide receiver Tyree Holloway but the junior lost the ball on the tackle, giving the Trojans the ball right back at their 14.
The Trojans embarked on another long drive but junior quarterback Peyton Wheat was picked off by Terrence Tedder near midfield who returned it all of the way back to the 17 where, a minute and a half later, Felton found Damarion Sellers for a 18-yard touchdown pass, Sellers first of the season.
The junior quarterback who started off the season at fullback was really in command throughout the first half and seemed very comfortable.
"(Felton's) really settled in," Zimmerman said. "He really has. He's made big improvements from week three to week four to week five to today."
Down 13-0, Topeka High made their way into Junction City territory for the first time of the night before the Blue Jay defense bogged them down near the 20.
Topeka was faced with a fourth-and-medium in no man’s land and made the decision to go for it but senior linebacker Keghan McConnell forced senior running back Tylan Alejos out of bounds at the 22, just short of the line to to gain, giving the Blue Jays the ball back.
Jones grabbed his second touchdown of the game after a long Blue Jay drive set up a 19 yard run, putting the Blue Jays up 20-0.
"T.J. was running the ball really well," Zimmerman said. "The kids up front also did a really nice job. Topeka High is so big, strong and physical up front and they're as athletic as they can be but our offensive line really controlled them well."
Topeka High had shown signs of life immediately following the third Junction City score, returning the kick well into Blue Jay territory but holding negated the return and moved them back deep into their own half of the field.
Things got worse for T-High on that drive when a Trojan runner coughed the ball up and Junction City was right there to snatch it, giving the Blue Jays the ball at Topeka’s 22 with just a little over a minute to play in the half.
The Blue Jays were forced into a 3rd-and-long but Felton found Sellers for the first down with seconds to play in the half and Jones glided his way into the end zone from three yards out to push their lead to 27-0 with just six second to play in the half.
Topeka High found its first real success of the game directly out of halftime.
The Trojans forced Junction City’s first punt of the game on the opening possession of the second half and then drove all of the day down the field and finally found the end zone on a two-yard run from Alejos, cutting Junction City’s lead to 27-6 after senior defensive end Rudy Vargas blocked the Trojan extra point.
"We were very flat (in the second half)," Zimmerman said. "It just seemed like things happened so easy for us in the first half we just thought that was going to happen in the second half without much effort. It didn't quite happen that way."
After finding a way to key in on Wheat running the ball in the first half, Alejos really found his stride, extending multiple Trojan drives, keeping the ball out of the hands of the potentially explosive JC offense.
Junction City senior fullback Randall Banks fumbled deep in Trojan territory following the Alejos score, setting up another long T-High drive after a potential three-and-out forcing break-up by the Blue Jay defense was called pass interference.
"It was just so frustrating on offense in the second half," Zimmerman said. "We made mistakes. We moved the ball really, really well. And then we'd get penalties or we wouldn't execute quite right. We still have growing pains but we're getting better."
A big sack by senior Jaylen Holloway set the Trojans up for a third-and-long which they did not convert on and then, a fourth down try was unsuccessful, giving Junction City the ball near their own 20.
That's when the biggest loss for the Blue Jays came.
With 5:35 to play in the game, Junction City ran the ball with Jones out toward the Blue Jay sideline where he was ripped down to the ground by a Trojan player. Junction City's medical staff and assistant coaches swarmed to the junior who writhed on the ground, unable to get back up.
Jones was put in a splint and had to be taken off the field by EMTs.
"That was a tough injury," Zimmerman said. "T.J.'s a fighter. He's a very, very competitive kid and I love him to death just like I love every one of these kids."
Jones leads the team in all-purpose yards and is a focal point of Junction City’s offense.
The Blue Jays had one final spark in the game.
Following a punt at the end of the drive that Jones was hurt on, Topeka made one final attempt to get back into the game but McConnell picked Wheat off and returned it 73-yards all the way to the end zone. the final nail the coffin.
"It was a huge play for us," Zimmerman said. "It really just settled everybody down there a little bit. A touchdown on that drive would've gotten them within two strikes and it was making me a little nervous because we were very flat in the second half and then when T.J. went down, we were incredibly flat. But Keghan made the play and the other 10 guys on the field got out in front of him."
The Blue Jays will hit the road next week versus Emporia to try and grow their win-streak to five-straight.
"Emporia's a tough place to play for us," Zimmerman said. "We've got to put a good week of practice together and get ready to compete down there."
Junction City 34,
Topeka High 6
Junction City 7 20 7 7
Topeka High 0 0 6 0
Scoring
First quarter
Junction City — Jones 11-yard pass from Felton (PAT Good) 9:21
Second quarter
Junction City — Sellers 18-yard pass from Felton (PAT No Good) 9:31
Junction City — Jones 19-yard run (PAT Good) 2:17
Junction City — Jones 3-yards run (PAT Good) 0:06
Third quarter
Topeka High — Alejos 2-yard run (PAT blocked) 5:47
Fourth quarter
Manhattan — McConnell interception return (PAT good)
