Washburn Rural defeated Junction City 54-51 on the road Monday.
Junction City had a strong first half, but Washburn Rural came out strong out of halftime to score 23 points in the third quarter. Junction City did not have a strong answer back and came up short again in the fourth quarter, losing the game.
Junction City played well in the first half, scoring 13 in the first quarter and nine in the second quarter to hold a 22-17 lead at halftime.
But the hosts came back in the third quarter to score 23 points – three 3-pointers – and the Junction City team kept the same pace offensively at it did in the first half, scoring 11 points.
The Blue Jays (10-5) had good enough offense to keep them in the game entering the fourth quarter, but with Washburn Rural scoring more than double its points in the third quarter, the Blue Jays faced a 40-33 deficit.
Junction City stepped up its offense in attempt to avoid its second straight road loss, scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter. This brought the Blue Jays to within one possession in the final score, but it was not quite enough, and Washburn Rural was able to take the victory.
Senior guard Howard Johnson once again led the Blue Jays offensively with 20 points, and senior Ismael Fadiga was behind Johnson with 10 points.
Junction City returns home Tuesday night to host Hayden. Junction City won the first game with Hayden this season at Hayden on Dec. 17.
