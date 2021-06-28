The Junction City Blues, Junction City’s 16U summer baseball team, split at Rathert Field versus Hutchinson with a 17-1 blowout win in game one and a close 6-5 loss in game two.
The split moves the Blues’ record to 9-5 so far this season. .
In game one, a monster 13-run second inning blew Hutch right out of the water.
Levi Mehl got the start and pitched all four innings, allowing just one run in the top of the sixth on four hits and a walk while recording six strikeouts.
Tate Miller and Griffin Bohanan each had two hits in the game including two doubles for Bohanan. Aiden Field had three RBI in the game followed by two each for Logan Nabus and Bohanan each had two.
In game two, the Blue grabbed an early 1-0 lead before Hutch jumped out ahead with five runs in the third and another in the fourth.
Four runs scored in the bottom of the fourth and fifth got Junction City back within a run but a rain delay starting in the top of the sixth led to the game being called and the Blues being saddled with the 6-5 loss.
Michael Bogenowski had the lone multi-hit game with two and Gavin Moore Bogenhagen and Bohanan reached base twice on walks.
Aimin Strickland got the start and went two innings and allowed no runs, no hits and four walks to go along with four strikeouts.
Lincoln Upham game in for the top of the third and got through a third of the inning allowing five runs on two hits and four walks before Logan Lindsley came in for the final two and two-thirds innings, allowing a run on a hit and a walk with five strikeouts.
The Blues will be back in action on July 6 at Rathert Field versus Ottawa at 7 p.m.
