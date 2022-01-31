It was a great day of bowling Wednesday for Junction City in Wichita in quad at Manhattan Little Apple Lanes.
The men’s team had impressive individual performances with the second, third and fourth overall finishes. Team members achieved the sixth and seventh places, as well, to have five out six performers place in the top-10. The women’s team was also impressive, as its top three bowlers were the top three overall in the quad.
It was enough for both teams to win the quad.
Men’s Team Results:
The men’s team claimed first place, with a total score of 2,670. Emporia was behind Junction City in second place with 2,591. Washburn Rural finished in third place with a score of 2,417. Manhattan finished in last place (fourth) with a score of 2,368.
Logan Lindsley was the top scorer for the Blue Jays with 668 – and finished second overall individually in in the invitational. Torrey Lindsay was the second-best scorer with 656 (third overall), Landyn Ziegenhirt was next with 641 (fourth overall), Landon Wareman finished with 626 (sixth overall), Cael Smith with 616 (seventh overall) and Horden Kell finished with 559 (18th overall).
Women’s Team Results:
The women’s team claimed first place with a total score of 1,549, and the Lady Jays won with a little bit of breathing room. Washburn Rural finished with a score of 1,274. Emporia finished in third place with a score of 1,272 and Manhattan finished in last place (fourth) with a score of 757.
The Lady Jays were strong in the invitational, as their top three bowlers were the top three overall individual placers out of all four women’s teams.
Olivia Oliver finished in first place with a score of 588, Brooke Swango in second place with a score of 580 and Cassidy Eschliman finished in third place with a score of 569.
Behind the top three for the Lady Jays was Allyson Heidenreich with a score of 515 to finish in seventh place overall, Lorna Rae Pierce with a score of 419 to finish in 12th place overall and Alex Wareman with a score of 390 to finish 15th overall.
