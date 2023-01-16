Junction City bowling teams take 2nd at Topeka quad Staff Reports Jan 16, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junction City boys’ and girls’ bowling participated in the Topeka Gage Center Bowl Quad Wednesday in Topeka, hosted by Shawnee Heights High School and Washburn Rural High School.Junction City, Topeka High, Shawnee Heights and Washburn Rural participated in the quad.Junction City boys finished in second place with a total score of 2,517 and the girls finished in second place with a total score of 1,879.Washburn Rural finished in first place in the boys’ competition with a total score of 2,616 and in the girls’ competition with a total score of 2,057.Shawnee Heights finished in third place in the boys’ competition with a total score of 2,476 and Topeka High finished in fourth place with a total score of 1,984.Shawnee Heights finished in third place in the girls’ competition with a total score of 1,593 and Topeka High finished in fourth place with a total score of 1,423.BoysTorrey Lindsay was the top bowler for the Junction City boys with a score of 640.The other Blue Jays were Logan Lindsley, Cael Smith, Keiondrae Wilcox, Landyn Ziegenhirt and Carmine Mancinelli.GirlsAva Oentrich was the top bowler for the Junction City girls with a score of 475.The other Blue Jays were Alexis Wareman, Janiyah George, Jordan Hunt and Victoria Martinez.The next competition Junction City will participate in is a Quad at Manhattan Little Apple Lanes against Manhattan, Emporia, and Washburn Rural in Manhattan, hosted by Manhattan High on Wed, Jan. 25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you