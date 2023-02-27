02282023-jcu-spt-wrestling-1
Junction City’s Ezekiel Witt wrestles Washburn Rural’s Easton Broxterman in their 113-pound match during the 6A state wrestling tournament Saturday at Hartman Arena in Park City. Witt finished second overall and the Junction City boys finished seventh as a team. 

 Staff photo by Zach DeLoach

The Junction City boys finished seventh and the girls 13th at the state wrestling meet last week in Park City. 

The Blue Jay girls walked away with two podium finishes and a individual state championship. 

