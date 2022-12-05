121421_JC_spt_mhsJCmbb-12.jpg
Junction City’s Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11) and Seth Clark (3) battle Manhattan’s Collins Elumogo (23) for a rebound in a game in December of 2021. The Blue Jays opened their season with a win over Great Bend.

 Lucas Boland • Flint Hills News Service

Junction City had its high-scoring offense on full display in a season-opening 84-51 win over Great Bend Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.

10 players scored and three players, freshman Lovell Autry (17), senior Deontae Baker (13) and senior Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11), scored in double-figures.

