Junction City had its high-scoring offense on full display in a season-opening 84-51 win over Great Bend Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.
10 players scored and three players, freshman Lovell Autry (17), senior Deontae Baker (13) and senior Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11), scored in double-figures.
The Blue Jays (1-0) came out strong from the opening tipoff as they scored the first seven points of the game and held a 26-8 lead after the first quarter.
The hosts took it to another level in the second quarter as they put on a press defense to cause many turnovers that led to easy transition points, leading to a 61-21 lead over Great Bend (0-1) at halftime.
“We came out and played with some intensity on defense,” head coach Nick Perez said. “I told the kids we got to find 95% of our scoring, and if we can do it on the defensive end, I feel like we can have a chance. We came out, and (Great Bend) turned it over a lot. (Great Bend) gave (the ball) to us and took bad shots. We were able to get out and run a little bit.”
As it was a high-scoring game for Junction City, the shots were falling. The Blue Jays made six 3s.
“We can shoot (the ball) a little bit,” Perez said. “We want to get in the paint and get paint touches. Daunte and Baker can shoot the ball really well. Sheldon is coming along.”
The second half did not go as smoothly for Junction City as it wanted. The Blue Jays had the game in hand after their onslaught in the first half, but they did not maintain their offensive efficiency.
Perez was not proud of that.
“Obviously, you go into the locker room, kids are excited,” Perez said. “But we have to play the second half, too. We got beat in the third quarter 21-16, and I am not a big fan of losing. So, we got to figure that part of it out. I think our kids got a little relaxed.”
Junior Michael Boganowski played his first basketball game in two years as an injury kept him from playing last season. Boganowski presents the Blue Jays a bulky body presence on the court. Relating to the 6-foot-4 forward’s size on the court, Perez said he is “definitely a man.” As Boganowski turned 17 the past week, Perez said he joked to him, “You are 14 trapped in a 26-year-old’s body.”
Overall, Perez said he is excited about the way his team played to start off the season.
“It was a good win for our guys,” Perez said. “We have got guys stepping up. Everybody played tonight. That was the key; we got young guys getting minutes. I think that is important for the future.”
Up next, Junction City hosts Salina South on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.