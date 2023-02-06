01102023-jcu-spt-jcbbb-1
Junction City’s Michael Boganowski contests a shot under the basket from Manhattan High’s Collins Elumogo during their game in January at Junction City. The Blue Jays beat Topeka High 52-46.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After trailing through most of the first quarter and all the second quarter, a strong showing in the second half allowed Junction City to defend its home court in a 52-46 win over Topeka Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.

Junction City (10-5) remained in its position to compete for a Centennial League title and for a high seeding in the playoffs with the win.

