After trailing through most of the first quarter and all the second quarter, a strong showing in the second half allowed Junction City to defend its home court in a 52-46 win over Topeka Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.
Junction City (10-5) remained in its position to compete for a Centennial League title and for a high seeding in the playoffs with the win.
Topeka (3-12) showed fight and that it is capable of competing with good teams despite its record.
It was not a pretty showing for the Blue Jays in the first half. They only scored eight points in the first quarter and trailed 22-17 at halftime.
“I think we just looked at the record and we just did not come out to play,” said Blue Jay forward Michael Boganowski, after leading team in scoring with 16 points. “I think that is really just it.”
Deontae Baker and Jackson Austin are both key pieces to the Blue Jays’ offense. Autry scored just two points in the first half and Austin did not score in the first half.
“Our shots were struggling to fall a little bit,” Boganowski said. “Jackson and Deontae, they are real big shooters, but they just were not seeing it going and that just kind of sparks us as a team. Them not being able to make their shots, I think that affected us, and it showed.”
While the Blue Jays struggled offensively in the first half, and the Trojans were having good success shooting the ball which allowed the visitors to hold the lead for most of the first half, the Trojans made three 3s in the first half.
“(Topeka) can shoot it,” Boganowski said. “Once they get going, you can see on the scoreboard they got going.”
Boganowski has been the leading scorer for Junction City for most of the season; the Blue Jays see him as a vital piece of their offense for success.
The Trojans did well defending Boganowski in the first half, limiting him to six points.
“In the first half, I was not able to get downhill very much,” Boganowski said.
Though, Boganowski said he still finds ways to contribute on the court for the team when shots aren’t falling.
“Things were not falling offensively, so I had to make an impact some other way,” Boganowski said. “I tried to grab some rebounds and play good defense, get some steals and stuff like that.”
The Blue Jays needed a change of pace in the second half, and they did just that.
Topeka was able to grow its lead to 10 points, 31-21, with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter, but Junction City was able to get some shots to fall offensively and stiffen up its defense with a full-court press that allowed transition buckets to shorten the lead to one, 36-35, to enter the fourth quarter.
“We were down coming out of the half, so we had to get something going, or else there was going to be an upset,” Boganowski said. “I think we did a good job of coming ready to play in the second half.”
Junction City was able to grad the lead 37-36 with the first made basket in the fourth quarter, and the hosts were able to maintain the lead throughout the fourth quarter outscoring Topeka 17-10.
The Blue Jays were able to get Boganowski the ball in good positions as he scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“(In) the second half, my teammates were getting downhill, making the defense collapse and then kicking (the ball) back out to me,” Boganowski said. “Opening stuff up for me to be able to be able to (make a) play.”
Boganowski said it was real good to get this win as the Blue Jays compete in the close race for the city league title.
“It was a good win to have, and we got to take care of business for the rest of the season to have a chance to win the centennial,” he said.
Junction City will next host 10-4 Washburn Rural on Tuesday at 6 p.m..