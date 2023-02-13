With 42 seconds left in the game, Deontae Baker missed the first free throw of a 1-and-1 as Manhattan intentionally fouled him to extend the game out and Manhattan got the rebound for its final possession of the game.
Manhattan got two offensive rebounds on its final offensive possession and then Cole Coonrod was able to get a bucket in the paint with 6.5 seconds remaining to give Manhattan a 46-45 lead. Junction City had a chance in the end with an open 3-point shot look for Deontae Baker with 0.6 seconds left on an inbounds play, but the ball bounced off the back of the rim, and Baker sat on the ground with his head down and his arms on his knees in disappointment as Junction City suffered a 46-45 road loss Friday.
Junction City (10-7) was in good position in the fourth quarter with a 40-33 lead with 4:45 remaining, but Manhattan quickly shortened the lead to 40-39 with 2:56 remaining.
Junction City responded with four unanswered points to hold a 44-39 with 1:47 remaining, but Manhattan (10-7) then finished the game on a 7-6 run.
Up until the fourth quarter, there were four ties and seven lead changes.
Manhattan played zone which slowed down the game and kept the high-flying Blue Jays grounded.
That made things a little difficult offensively for leading scorer Michael Boganowski. The junior didn't score any points in the first half on seven field goal attempts, but despite Boganowski not scoring, the Blue Jays kept themselves in the game to trail 16-15 at halftime.
Manhattan started the third quarter strong and took a 20-15 lead with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter, but Junction City tied the game in 25 seconds and took the lead, 21-20, as Boganowski got his first points of the game with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter.
The Indians responded quickly to retake the lead, 22-21, and Junction City took back the lead on a 3-pointer. Manhattan tied the game at 24-24 in the third quarter, but Junction City got the lead back and maintained the lead up until Manhattan got the lead 46-45 with 6.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Junction City put its full-court pressure into effect in the second half, forced 13 total turnovers, which allowed the Blue Jays to have a five-point lead twice in the fourth quarter, 38-33 with 5:32 remaining and 44-39 with 1:47 remaining, as well as a 40-33 lead with 4:45 remaining.
As Junction City is a team that wants to make 3-pointers for offensive success to get the intensity turned up, it was able to make 3s in the second half to contribute to maintaining the lead for most of the second half. The Blue Jays make a total of four 3s, including three from Jackson Austin.
After the Blue Jays held their 44-39 lead, they were only able to score one-more point in the last 1:47 of the game and that ended up not being enough to come out with the win.
Boganowski finished with five points on the game on just one made field goal out of 10 attempts and 3-of-6 from free throws.
Larkin Turner stepped up for Junction City as he scored 13 points, he was the only player to score in double figures for the Blue Jays. Seven total players scored for the Blue Jays.
Junction City has yet to sweep the season series over Manhattan in head coach Nick Perez’s tenure.
Up next, Junction City will play on the road at Hayden at 7:45 p.m..