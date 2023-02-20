To begin the game, Junction City got the tipoff and set up an easy layup for senior Xavion Felton as he made an uncontested layup with a brace on his leg for the game’s first points, and then Emporia was given an uncontested layup to even the score. Felton then walked to the bench in crutches as the home crowd at Blue Jay Event Center gave him a standing ovation as he was unable to play any basketball this season due to an injury he suffered in football.
That was really the only moment Junction City fans had to stand up and cheer for its team as Junction City suffered a 50-36 home loss Friday.
After the Blue Jays won the first game of the season series on Jan. 13 as Deontae Baker and Jackson Austin combined for 32 points, Baker and Austin combined for just six points.
Other than Junction City having an early lead multiple times, after leading 6-2, it was basically all Emporia.
The Blue Jays (10-9) were plagued with turnovers, committing 15. That allowed the Spartans to gain separation, and the visitors were able to maintain the lead throughout the game.
Michael Boganowski was unable to get going offensively early as he had no made field goal attempts in the first half, and he had only one point from a made free throw. He missed 3-of-4 free throws in the first half.
Larkin Turner provided a boost for Junction City off the bench as he scored 13 points to lead the way in scoring by making all six of his field goals and his only free throw.
After trailing 19-11 after the first quarter, Junction City got a 3-pointer from Jackson Austin to cut the lead to 23-18 with 5:08 remaining the second quarter, but that is the closest the hosts were able to trim the margin of lead for the remainder of the game.
With a 30-23 deficit at halftime, the Blue Jays have shown multiple times this year that they can have a strong second half for a comeback win. But the opposite happened this game as the Spartans (14-5) only grew their lead on a 7-2 run to open up the third quarter, the visitors even grew their lead to 44-32 to end the third quarter.
Boganowski made his first field goal with 5:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, he went on to score five points on 2-of-5 field goals, including one 3-point attempt and one made free throw.
The 3-pointer is a weapon for Junction City when it falls. It would have been a major boost to make multiple 3s in the second half, but the hosts only got one to go down from Jackson Austin. The Blue Jays made 2-of-9 of 3s total in the game.
After Emporia outscored Junction City 14-9 in the third quarter, the hosts faced a 44-32 deficit at the end of the third quarter.
The offensive woes continued in the fourth quarter as the Blue Jays mustered only four points, which led on to a 14-point loss on senior day.
It was still a balanced offensive effort from the Blue Jays as seven players scored, whereas Emporia just had five players score with three in double figures as senior Parker Leeds led with 16 points. River Peters made four 3s to help spark the Spartans, too.
Junction City now ends the regular season with a road game at Topeka Tuesday.
EMPORIA 50, JUNCTION CITY 36
Emporia (14-5) – 19, 11, 14, 6 – 50
Junction City (10-9) – 11, 12, 9, 4 – 36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Emporia – Parker Leeds 16 (8-11), Jalyn King 8 (3-11), Fred Jackson 10 (4-9), River Peters 11 (5-6), Sheldon Stewart 3 (1-2). Total: 50 (21-39).
Junction City- Deontae Baker 2 (1-6), Sheldon Butler-Lawson 2 (1-4), Xavion Felton – 2 (1-1), Larkin Turner 13 (6-6), Michael Boganowski 5 (2-4), Jackson Austin 3 (1-5), Sylvester Jackson 4 (2-2), Ja’Twaan Williams 2 (1-1). Total: 36 (15-29).
at Hayden
Junction City had the game in a tie and trailed 27-21 at halftime, but Junction City struggled offensively in the second half and Hayden pulled away as Junction City suffered its second straight road loss 56-45 Tuesday.
The Blue Jays (10-8) had just one player reach double figures in scoring as Sheldon Butler-Lawson scored 10 points.
Junction City held the lead for most of the first quarter. In the last minute of the first quarter, Hayden tied the game at 12-12.
For a moment in the second quarter, Junction City held the lead, 15-14. But Hayden got the led right back and finished the second quarter on a 13-6 run as the Blue Jays trailed 27-21 at halftime.
The same trend continued in the third quarter. Junction City got the first field goal to trail by four, 27-23, and then Hayden (9-8) built itself a lead for the remainder of the quarter. The Blue Jays trailed 42-29 at the end of the third quarter.
A big part of Junction City’s success is to get junior Michael Boganowski going offensively. Boganowski had four points in the first quarter, but he did not score in the second and third quarter when Hayden was able to stretch the game open.
Hayden started the fourth quarter strong as Junction City trailed by as much as 54-35 in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Jays were able to generate some offense in the latter portion of the fourth quarter. The Blue Jays scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. Boganowski had two points in the fourth quarter.
Nine players played for the Blue Jays, and eight scored as head coach Nick Perez played some of the bench in the second half as the Wildcats extended the lead in the third quarter.
HAYDEN 56, JUNCTION CITY 45
Junction City (10-8) – 12, 9, 8, 16 — 45
Hayden (9-8) –12, 15, 15, 14 – 56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Sheldon Butler-Lawson 10, Deontae Baker 8, Michael Boganowski 6, Larkin Turner 7, Jackson Austin 5, Ja’Twaan Williams 4, Lovell Autry 2, Sylvester Jackson 3. Total: 45.