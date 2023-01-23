With balanced scoring, Junction City extended its lead at halftime to 14 points and was able to hang on in the second half for a 65-59 victory over Derby Saturday in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions.
After the four-game winning streak came to an end Friday against undefeated Hutchinson, the Blue Jays (9-4) bounced back to finish in third place.
Four Blue Jays scored in double figures. Deontae Baker led the way with 18 points, Jackson Austin scored 15, Michael Boganowski and Larkin Turner had 11.
Head coach Nick Perez was pleased with the defensive effort, holding Derby to 11 points in the first quarter and 18 in the first half.
“I thought our guys did a heck of a job defensively, we guarded the crap out of them,” Perez said. “Just trying to make shots. First half they did. Lucky for us, we were able to get some rebounds, get out and run and make some shots early.”
With how good of a team Derby (8-3) is, Perez said they knew the Panthers were going to make a run in the second half. The Panthers cut the lead to six points, 36-30, at the beginning of the third quarter. The Blue Jays responded and led 45-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Derby cut into the lead again in the fourth quarter trimming the lead to four points, 59-55, and three points, 61-58, near the end of the game as the Panthers made multiple crunch time 3-pointers to keep themselves within Junction City, but the Blue Jays battled and made shots at the end to hold off Derby to secure the win.
“We go into halftime (leading) 32-18,” Perez said. “(Derby) got to make a run, which we knew they were going to do. Our kids found a way to win in the fourth quarter.”
Blue Jays win streak snapped versus Hutch High
Junction City kept the game close through the first quarter, but overall, it was a rough day shooting the ball for the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays shot 10-for-39 and 1-for-18 from behind the arc.
That combined with Hutchinson having a good game with reserved players stepping up resulted in a 56-29 loss in the second round game of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions Friday.
Head coach Nick Perez said there were some opportunities early, but the Blue Jays (8-4) were just not able to capitalize.
“We missed some shots in the paint,” Perez said. “We just didn’t get good looks. When we did get good looks, we did not make them. We had our chances; we were 6-for-12 from the free throw line when the score was 27-16. If we make three more of those and don’t give up that offensive rebound on the free throw, we are down four going into halftime feeling a little bit different about ourselves.”
Trailing 27-16 at halftime, Junction City still had an opportunity to get back in the game if it played an almost perfect second half. And the opposite happened as Hutchinson’s (10-0) defense limited Junction City to just 13 points in the second half.
It really hurts the Blue Jays when the offense struggles to knock down shots.
“I am disappointed in the way we shot it, and I am disappointed in the way we just could not get it going,” Perez said. “Nobody shoots more than us anywhere. We are shooting the ball a lot (in practice).”
And it does not help when the No. 1 team in 5A in opponent gets a big lift from its bench.
“(Hutchinson) has a kid (this game) that we really did not guard that much because he has not shot all year, and when he did, he makes three 3s against us,” Perez said. “It is just unfortunate. On the flipside of things, we had some opportunities early; we missed four or five layups in the first quarter that when you are playing a team as good as Hutchinson, you got to make those.”
Despite the struggles in the game, Perez said he thinks a game like this will help the team in the future with the youth on the roster.
“I think our young kids realize what it is like to come out in the lights against a really good team,” Perez said. “This is going to be a good thing for us later on playing those younger guys.”
Up next, Junction City plays at Blue Valley Northwest on Tuesday, January 31.