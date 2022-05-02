Junction City golf head coach Brian Sturges had high hopes for his team this season. In his fifth year as head coach, Sturges wanted a qualification for state for the first time.
The lone senior Faybiem Michael still has a shot to qualify for the state tournament, Sturges said. Sturges said he is one of the biggest improvements from last year to this year.
“If he improves a lot over these next three tournaments before Regionals, he has a chance,” Sturges said. “We have a very tough Regional. It is going to take a lot of work. It is going to take a lot of effort and kind of a perfect round for him to make it. He is still working on some things on his game right now, by the time we get to Regionals, hopefully he will be ready to compete for a spot at state.”
Sturges and Michael both know what Michael needs to improve on in order to qualify for the state tournament.
“We are still working on the miss hitting shots between the rounds, too many puts in a round, so it is just the small things right now,” Sturges said. “If he fixes those, he is going to shave another five, 10 strokes off his score. It is just more of that consistent golf game that we are trying to look for right now.”
Out of the strong sophomore class Creytin Sanner and David Hurley have a shot at qualifying for the state tournament, Sturges said.
Overall, it might not exactly have been the season Sturges had hoped for, but he said he is still pleased with everyone’s efforts, and each golfers’ goals are still within reach.
“As far as individual, team results, we haven’t placed as high as we wanted to in tournaments,” Surges said. “But as far as improvement, we have gone back and looked at scores from every tournament we have played in last year and this year, and every kid has improved by 10 to 15 strokes at the tournaments we have played. So, Individual improvement we have been great. We don’t have the results we want yet as far as team scores, individual scores and medaling. With time, we are getting there.”
Sturges said he has been pleased with the team’s demeanor on the course.
“If they hit a bad shot, they rebound a little better than they did in previous years. I have been very happy with the improvements, and I am still seeing the improvements on a daily basis,” he said.
Additionally, Sturges said his team is motivated to succeed and puts in extra effort outside fo practice to improve.
“They go to the golf course every weekend. They are staying to play after practice is over to golf nine more holes,” Sturges said.