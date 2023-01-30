01072023-mer-spt-mhsbbb-10
Junction City’s Sheldon Butler-Lawson brings the ball upcourt during a game against Manhattan High on Jan. 6 at Junction City.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After a 4-0 start, Junction City boys’ basketball lost three straight games. They were all close losses, as the combined margin of defeat was 12 points.

The Manhattan matchup on Jan. 6 was an opportunity for the Blue Jays to get a big win over their arch-rival. And it also could have very easily been a fourth straight loss.

