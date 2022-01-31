With a slate of tough road games ahead and after losing to Topeka West on the road Tuesday, Junction City took a 77-57 win against Topeka High for the second time this year on its home floor Friday.
Just as the first matchup at Topeka, the Trojans were able to keep the score within striking distance until the fourth quarter. A balanced scoring effort and full-court pressure defense gave Topeka trouble and allowed Junction City the win.
It took a little while for the Blue Jays to get going, as the Trojans held a 14-13 lead after the first quarter. But the hosts were able to get better offense going and outscored Topeka 20-6 in the second quarter.
Senior star Howard Johnson got his first bucket after the first few minutes of the first quarter passed, and that was the first of 15 points to lead the team in scoring – all in the first half. Johnson was not looked upon for points in the second half. His presence on the court was a big factor, but with the balance the hosts had on offense in the second half, Johnson did not need to score in order for Junction City to seal the win.
“That was the thing we talked about at halftime,” head coach Nick Perez said on the postgame radio show. “I thought Sheldon and (Terrance) Teddler did a good job of getting to the rim early and making some shots.”
Junior guard Sheldon Butler-Lawson joined Johnson in having a big scoring game, as he also scored 15 points – six in the second half.
“It was a dang good game for (Butler-Lawson),” Perez said. “I am proud of him. He made a layup. We have been getting on him because he can get to the rim at any point at any time in the offense. He has just been having trouble finishing. And tonight, he finished. He did a great job. He made some free throws, and I am proud of his effort on the defensive side.”
The Blue Jays got some help from the bench – which could be pivotal down the stretch to help them reach their full potential. Senior Seth Clark came in big for the hosts from beyond the arc, as he made three 3-pointers to help score 13 points. Senior Ethan Adjuzi -Addo also scored eight points in the game (six in the fourth quarter), and junior Deontae Baker scored seven points.
Junction City also got some much-needed offensive production from senior Terrance Tedder. Tedder finished with eight points, with a basket in each quarter. Tedder was hurt for some of this season, and Junction City missed his presence. With Tedder healthy, the Blue Jays now have an advantage offensively.
“That confidence booster at Topeka West was big for (Tedder),” Perez said. “He can make shots, but he is really good at going downhill. I feel like when he makes shots or make it to the rim to get going offensively, that feeds on his defense. He had a couple of tip steals and layups. That is who Terrance Tedder is. (We) welcome him back, because it is going to be a tough eight games coming up.”
Junction City (9-2) will play its next three games on the road, with first two against Seaman and Manhattan. Junction City defeated both already at home this season.
“The next 10 days are very crucial,” Perez said. “If we want to win the centennial, we have to take care of business on the road. That is one of our goals. We gave ourselves an opportunity. We let one slip away Tuesday. I told the guys, hey listen, we did not steal this one, so we need to win at home and go steal a couple more on the road. One of those has to be Highland Park.”
