Junction City boys qualify 12 wrestlers for state Staff reports Feb 20, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Junction City wrestling team will send all 12 wrestlers to state this weekend after finishing fourth as a team at regionals last weekend. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The regional for boys wrestling was held at Washburn Rural on Friday and Saturday. Junction City finished fourth overall with 186 points. Derby finished in first place with 247 points.All 12 of the Blue Jays that participated in Regionals qualified for state with a seventh-place finish or higher.Ezekiel Witt (113) finished in second place.Rowan Carey (126) finished in sixth place.Jaime Villanueva (132) finished in seventh place. Villanueva defeated Carson Bandy of Wichita West 17-8 by fall in :26 to clinch seventh place to qualify to state.Patrick Foxworth (138) finished in first place. Foxworth defeated Layne Sweat of Derby 19-19 by decision, 9-2 to clinch first place.Kayden Blake (144) finished in third place. Blake defeated Alejandro Ramirez of Dodge City 25-18 by decision, 5-1.Aimin Strickland (150) finished in fifth place. Strickland defeated Aidan Schwindt of Liberal 14-20 by fall in 4:33 to clinch fifth place.Collin McQueen (157) finished in seventh place. McQueen defeated Chase Plank of Wichita-Heights 14-20 by fall in 2:56 to clinch seventh place to qualify to state.Griffin Bohanan (165) finished in third place. Bohanan defeated Rashad West of Wichita-West 25-12 by fall in 1:32 to clinch third place.Logan Nabus (175) finished in fourth place. Nabus was defeated by Landon Dobson of Manhattan by fall in 3:52 in third-place match.Cooper Bogenhagen (190) finished in sixth place. Bogenhagen was defeated by Raymond Gary-Hernandez of Manhattan by forfeit in fifth-place match.Damarion Shaw (215) finished in sixth place. Shaw was defeated by Tucker Corbin of Lawrence by fall in 5:00 in fifth-place match.Nathan Agudzi-Addo (285) finished in fourth place. Agudzi-Addo was defeated by Clayton Frehn of Manhattan by fall in 2:52 in third-place match.The state tournament will be on Friday and Saturday at Hartman Arena, just outside of Wichita. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you