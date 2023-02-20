FpTGwwBWcAA1tkp.jfif
The Junction City wrestling team will send all 12 wrestlers to state this weekend after finishing fourth as a team at regionals last weekend.

 Courtesy photo

The regional for boys wrestling was held at Washburn Rural on Friday and Saturday. Junction City finished fourth overall with 186 points. Derby finished in first place with 247 points.

All 12 of the Blue Jays that participated in Regionals qualified for state with a seventh-place finish or higher.

