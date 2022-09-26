After a thrilling overtime victory over Topeka High Tuesday, Junction City boys’ soccer achieved its fifth win of the season with a goal from senior star Zane Khoury in overtime. Junction City is now 5-0 at home this season and 5-2 overall.
It was the first time Junction City defeated Topeka High in head coach Allan McFarland’s tenure.
Without a doubt, the Blue Jays are feeding off the energy from the overtime win and carrying it into a big week with three games on this week’s schedule.
During a practice last week, McFarland could sense the energy from his players during the stretching leading into practice.
“I can tell the guys are excited,” McFarland said. “They are excited to get after it because we have a big week next week with three games.”
This has certainly been one of the strongest starts to a season in school history.
“There was probably one other time in our history, in 2010, that had as good of a record as this,” McFarland said. "We are enjoying the moment. The seniors are living it up for their last year, but we are trying to take it one day at a time and just enjoy being together.”
McFarland said the seniors have certainly led the way on the so far splendid season.
“The seniors have stepped up tremendously,” McFarland said. “Last year and even the year before when they were sophomores and juniors, they have been a part of the program for a while now. They know my expectations. They have kind of made their own changes and twists to it.”
Along with the leadership from the seniors, it is a combined team effort to be 5-2 heading into a big week.
“It is the seniors and the underclassmen,” McFarland said. “It is everyone buying in together into our own systems.”
This week the Blue Jays will be on the road for the first two games to play rival Manhattan High Monday and Hays Tuesday, and they will close out the week playing Tonganoxie Thursday at home.
In McFarland’s tenure, Junction City has yet to defeat Manhattan.
Junction City will aim to continue to positive momentum it has gained and continue to improve and focus on what is right in front of them on the schedule.
“Keep winning and keep getting our seed up so we can potentially host a playoff game,” McFarland said. “Be able to maybe even play for a Regional final.”