In the first meeting between Junction City boys soccer and Maur Hill Mount Academy, the Blue Jays dominated in all aspects of the game in a 5-0 home win at Blue Jay Stadium.
It was a team effort for Junction City as five different players, junior Jodhary Pamphil, sophomore Zach Bender, senior John Noveroske, junior Jayson Harris and freshman Kai Walsh, all scored a goal.
“It shows that it is not just one person who can do it for this team,” head coach Allan McFarland said. “There is multiple people who can step up. It does not matter who is out there, anybody is capable of scoring.”
Although Junction City (4-2) dominated the game, it had a slow start as it took a while for the hosts to get on the scoreboard. The Blue Jays’ first goal came with 5:57 remaining in the first half on their 14th shot of the game.
Pamphil got a good look very close to the goal from a pass and delivered the ball with a firm kick into the back of the net for his first goal on varsity.
That goal changed the tone for the Blue Jays. McFarland gave credit to Maur Hill for bringing good defense and making it hard for the Blue Jays to score for most of the first half, but getting the first goal allowed the hosts to relax.
“It took us a little bit, but once we got the first goal, we loosened up a little bit and found some opportunities,” McFarland said.
Nearly three minutes later, Walsh dissected the Ravens’ defense to get a good shot near the goal and fired a missile into the back of the net past Maur Hill’s goalkeeper Anthony Wurtz for a 2-0 lead.
McFarland said it is huge to add on to the lead to make it a two-possession game in the first half.
“We want to take that momentum and continue and keep pushing forward,” McFarland said. “When you get one goal and the other team sticks around for a little bit, it becomes a little bit harder to extend that lead because they are in the game. Getting another (goal) real quick is obviously important for us.”
In the second half, the Blue Jays got a goal from a key player as Noveroske scored on a pass from freshman Jaden Exantus. This time, the first goal came quickly in the half with 37:49 remaining. It was Noveroske’s fourth goal of the season.
Just like in the first half, the next for goal for the Blue Jays in the second half came quickly as nearly over three minutes later, Bender got an up-close look at a shot near the goal and put the ball into the back of the net for a 4-0 lead.
“(Bender) is fantastic,” McFarland said. “He played a lot of big minutes as a freshman. He is stepping up big this year. He doesn’t get a lot of time on the bench. As a sophomore, he is a key contributor to our team.”
McFarland said the defense was fantastic as the Ravens did not get their first shot until 19:08 remained in the second half. The Ravens finished with four shots compared to the Blue Jays’ 28 shots.
Junction City added a fifth goal in the final minute as Harris shot a missile from a bit of distance from the goal that sailed over Wurtz into the net.
With four wins now on the season, the Blue Jays are three wins away from tying the school record they matched last season (seven wins) with 10 regular season games remaining. But McFarland said that is not what this team is currently focused on as there is bigger sights in mind.
“I don’t even think we are looking at seven (wins),” McFarland said. “We are looking way past that. We take it one game at a time, and I think the sky is the limit for this team. We are playing well right now, and we are going to have some opportunities to get some more wins in the future. We are trying to get as many wins as we can to hopefully host a playoff game.”
The next match for the Blue Jays is a home game against Topeka West Tuesday at 6 p.m..