Senior John Noveroske dribbles the ball near the sideline in the early portion of the second half in Thursday's 5-0 win over Maur Hill Mount Academy.

 Staff photo by Adam Meyer

In the first meeting between Junction City boys soccer and Maur Hill Mount Academy, the Blue Jays dominated in all aspects of the game in a 5-0 home win at Blue Jay Stadium.

It was a team effort for Junction City as five different players, junior Jodhary Pamphil, sophomore Zach Bender, senior John Noveroske, junior Jayson Harris and freshman Kai Walsh, all scored a goal.