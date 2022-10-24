Emporia’s offense got going from the opening kick as it got three shots in the first minute of the game. It was only the beginning as Junction City was defeated 9-1 on senior day at Blue Jay Stadium Thursday.
As Emporia is tied for No. 2 in 5A, head coach Allan McFarland gave props to the Spartans for their performance.
“When you lose a game 9-1, (you are) obviously not very happy with the result,” McFarland said. “I tip my hat to Emporia. They came ready to play; They had some amazing shots (this game). It (just) was not our night. It is unfortunate because it is senior night, but Emporia is a really good team.”
Emporia got its first goal with 30:51 remaining in the first half. It was a repetitive effort from Emporia to get the goal as the first two shots of the possession of having the ball in Junction City’s (6-10) goalbox were saved by senior goalkeeper Nathan Platt, but there were too many Emporia players in the goalbox, and the Spartans overcame Junction City’s defense.
Emporia’s senior forward Jefry Linares was a problem for Junction City as he scored three goals. With 2:55 remaining, Linares had the ball inside Junction City’s goalbox, and he kicked the ball toward the left side of the goal and the ball tipped off Platt’s hands and landed into the left side of the net.
McFarland said it was tough to defend Linares.
“He is a good player,” McFarland said. “He got opportunities where he had some space. Opportunities to put (the ball) in the back of the net.”
Linares scored again with 24:20 remaining to grow the lead to 3-0.
With 19:09 remaining, junior midfielder Dario Guevara scored another goal for Emporia (13-2) as he slid the ball past Platt into the goal on a fastbreak opportunity.
Senior forward Mats Goerres added another goal for Emporia with 17:17 remaining. Platt made a diving save attempt, but he kicked the ball past Platt for the goal. The Spartans were rolling with a 5-0 lead.
Junction City got its first and lone goal of the game with 51 seconds remaining in the first half as senior Zane Khoury got fouled while he had the ball in the box, and it allowed Khoury the opportunity for a penalty kick. Khoury sailed the ball into the top right area of the next past Emporia senior goalkeeper Diego Reyes.
“It was good to get on the board, (because) you never want to get shutout,” McFarland said. “Zane put himself in a good situation. He got fouled in the box. He has been our guy who takes the penalty kicks. He always does a great job. He was cool and confident. He put (the ball) in the back of the net. Diego is a pretty good goalkeeper, so it was good to see that go into the back of the net.”
Khoury got the Blue Jays on the scoreboard, but Emporia dominated the first half and went into halftime with a 5-1 lead.
Junction City had some good opportunities for more goals in the second half, but it was unable to capitalize on anything outside of Khoury’s penalty kick.
“We had a few opportunities, but with a team like Emporia, you have to really capitalize on the opportunities that you have,” McFarland said. “If you don’t capitalize on those, you can see a game get out of hand when they capitalize on their end.”
The Spartans scored four more goals in the second half, and they kept their offensive attack throughout most of the second half as their first goal in the half came with 37:30 remaining and their fourth came with 14:34 remaining. Linares’ third goal was the final goal the Spartans scored.
“Emporia is a very good team,” McFarland said. “We are not at that level yet. We are working to get there. (This game) they were on fire, and we just didn’t really have an answer for them.”
Despite Emporia scoring nine goals, Platt was big for the Blue Jays recording 13 saves to keep the score from becoming very heavily lopsided.
“Nathan was fantastic,” McFarland said. “He was a busy man (this game). He made some amazing saves. There were some (moments) his defenders or midfield did not help him out. He works hit but off; he has grown so much in his three years of being goalkeeper. I am super proud of him.”
The 6-10 regular season is a top four finish all-time in program history.