20221020_192450.jpg
Buy Now

Senior Zane Khoury of Junction City prepares to kick the ball inbounds during the second half of 9-1 loss to Emporia Thursday.

 Staff photo by Adam Meyer

Emporia’s offense got going from the opening kick as it got three shots in the first minute of the game. It was only the beginning as Junction City was defeated 9-1 on senior day at Blue Jay Stadium Thursday.

As Emporia is tied for No. 2 in 5A, head coach Allan McFarland gave props to the Spartans for their performance.

Recommended for you