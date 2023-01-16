01072023-mer-spt-mhsbbb-10
Buy Now

Junction City’s Sheldon Butler-Lawson brings the ball up the court during a game against Manhattan High on Jan. 6 at Junction City. The Blue Jays took down Hayden on Friday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After a slow start, Junction City rebounded in the second half and held on to get a winning streak going after defeating Manhattan as the Blue Jays defeated Hayden 44-42 Tuesday at Blue Jay Event Center.

Junction City (6-3) mustered only four points in the first quarter on field goals from Michael Boganowski and Sheldon Butler-Lawson.

Recommended for you