After a slow start, Junction City rebounded in the second half and held on to get a winning streak going after defeating Manhattan as the Blue Jays defeated Hayden 44-42 Tuesday at Blue Jay Event Center.
Junction City (6-3) mustered only four points in the first quarter on field goals from Michael Boganowski and Sheldon Butler-Lawson.
Meanwhile, Hayden (3-4) did the opposite and the Wildcats held a 12-4 lead after the first quarter.
Jackson Austin got the Blue Jays offense going in the second quarter as he made three 3s. Along with a field goal from Ja’Twaan Williams, it accounted for the 11 points the hosts scored in the second quarter.
The Blue Jays shortened the lead down to 20-15 at halftime.
Boganowski led the way in scoring to help propel the big win over Manhattan. The 6-foot-4 forward impelled the Blue Jays’ comeback attempt, scoring 12 points in the third quarter. Boganowski accounted for 12 of the host’s 18 points in the third quarter.
Boganowski ended with 17 points as he converted a layup and-one opportunity in the fourth quarter.
Junction City took the lead midway through the third quarter and stretched it to 35-29 at the end of the third quarter.
After leading 40-30 with 4:08 remaining in the fourth quarter, Junction City’s offense attempted to slow down the pace and coast and it did not exactly work. Hayden was able to tie the game, 42-42, with 23 seconds remaining.
On the Blue Jay’s final possession, an inbound play with 2.1 seconds left, Deontae Baker threw a lob pass to Butler-Lawson very near the rim and Butler-Lawson was fouled when he tired to tip the ball in the basket from the pass, and Butler-Lawson converted both free throws to secure a win.
Butler-Lawson had missed four free throws prior to the game-winning free throws, which helped Hayden tie the game.