The Junction City boys stayed perfect Tuesday evening, taking down rival Manhattan High 52-37.
Both teams struggled with turnovers throughout the game. Manhattan coughed it up 18 times while Junction City lost the ball 15 times.
However, good shooting late and advantage at the free throw line gave the Blue Jays the edge they needed.
Junction City senior Terrence Tedder led all scorers with 14, followed by 12 for senior Howard Johnson.
No Indians scored in double-figures, but senior guard Tate Brown and junior Cole Coonrod each had eight.
Junction City jumped ahead 11-6 after the first quarter, but a 5-0 Manhattan run to start the second tied the contest at 11.
The teams went back and forth throughout the end of the half, and while the Indians did not manage to take a lead in that span, Junction City held strong and did not give up the lead going into the intermission with a 20-18 advantage.
The Blue Jays started the second half on a 7-0 run that was highlighted by a Tedder dunk and never really looked back, stretching its lead to double-digits by the end of the third and nearly 20 in the fourth quarter.
The win was the 100th victory in head coach Nick Perez's high school basketball head coaching career.
The Blue Jays will close out this calendar year by hosting Hayden (1-2) on Friday.
