In the bottom of the second inning, a Junction City Brigade batter hit a two-run double with two outs and the bases loaded. That was the beginning of the onslaught the Brigade put on Thursday night with a 18-0 win over the Sabetha Braves.
Despite Sabetha’s 2-3 record heading into the game, Junction City Brigade’s head coach Brandon Bachar said he was not expecting to game to be as one sided as it was. Bachar knows his team put all its pieces together to blowout a very talented team.
Brady Stuewe was on the mound for the Brigade (4-0) for the start and the two runs in the bottom of the second inning and two more runs in the bottom of the third inning, leading to a quick 4-0 lead which was a great script for the Brigade to start the game with.
“That was good – especially having Brady Stuewe on the (mound),” Bachar said. “We are really confident in him. Knowing when he is going to start for us, I know we are going to have a good shot. When you score four runs after the first three innings, you feel even better about it.”
Shawn Marquis got the first RBI base hit in the bottom of the third inning, and Marquis scored from third base on a play Landon Meyer successfully stole second base with two outs. Marquis scored as Sebatha’s catcher threw to second base in attempt to throw Meyer out stealing second base.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Junction City got three more runs as Gehrig Goldbeck hit a base hit to right field to score Jace Stewart and Aaron Gerdes. Goldbeck later scored in the inning on a sacrifice fly.
The Brigade held a 7-0 lead after the fourth inning, and they blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning with five runs on four hits for a 12-0 lead.
It was an offensive clinic for the Brigade, as Bichar said all the hitters had a good game.
“They were putting really good swings on their pitch, and (the hits) were falling for us,” Bichar said. “It was a good night offensively.”
The Brigade is now 4-0 with a surplus of momentum going forward.
“The whole team is having a lot of fun,” Bichar said. “I think they enjoy each other. They enjoy coming to the yard every day. I really like this group.”
The Brigade is talented throughout the roster, and Bichar said the nine players in the dugout who are not on the field are just as capable as starters.
“You could run into problems when you are not getting to play every single game,” Bichar said. “This group of guys like each other. They understand it does not matter which nine guys are out there. We expect to win, and we are going to have a lot of fun.”
The Brigade defeated Sabetha 10-2 on Friday to improve to 5-0 and will host Lawrence Travelers Monday.