After sweeping the first round of the playoff series against Topeka, Junction City is back in the Cowdin Cup Championship Game series.
Having sealed the second victory over the Topeka Farmers to clinch the series berth, the Brigade players acted as they would have after winning any other game of the season.
“I honestly expected more excitement and more of a big deal,” Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said of his team after the final out of Game two. “They just came out and did their victory formation just as they did for any other game. Nobody even mentioned (the championship series). I think it was kind of expected, which is awesome to see.”
Both games against the Farmers were closely contested games. The Farmers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning in game one, before the Brigade came back to win 3-2. And in game two, the Brigade held a 2-1 lead before pulling away to win 5-2.
Bachar said it is “definitely big time” to have the comeback win in the first game over the Farmers.
“I thought (our players) kept their composure very well,” Bachar said. “It is always kind of hard coming off a bye week. I thought our guys handled it very well. Fell behind, but they kept their composure, played hard and expected to win.”
The Brigade now face the Midwest A’s for the 2022 Mid-Plains League championship in the Cowdin Cup Championship series.
The Brigade and A’s played four times in the regular season. The Brigade won only one of them as the A’s swept a doubleheader of seven inning games and one a full nine inning game. All three of the games the A’s won were home games for the A’s.
“(The A’s) have had our number throughout the regular season,” Bachar said. “I do think at the end of those games, we kind of got out of our head. We got caught up too much in the things that don’t really matter in a baseball game.”
During the regular season after the 4-3 road loss to the A’s, Quinton Carlberg said that he and his teammates would be happy for another opportunity to go against the A’s.
They will get that opportunity, and it will be more fun for them since it will be in the championship series.
As only four members of the Brigade this year were on the championship team last year, it will be an intriguing experience for the players.
“Out of the majority of the team, it will be a new experience for a lot of the guys,” Bachar said. “It should be a lot of fun. Hopefully they enjoy it. Soak it in and get back to another championship someday.”
Junction City is the No. 1 seed, and Midwest A’s is the No. 3 seed.
“When the playoffs started, I knew that every team could win,” Bachar said. “Every team is good enough to win a series. I know there is tradition between the A’s and the Brigade for the series. It is a big series, and we are excited to host it. As long as we keep our heads (right). Play hard, stay calm and collected, I think we have the best chance to win.”
Game one of the series will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Rathert Stadium.