Rathert Field

The Junction City Brigade will host the Midwest A’s in the Cowdin Cup Championship series starting Tuesday night at Rathert Field.

 Tim Everson • Union

After sweeping the first round of the playoff series against Topeka, Junction City is back in the Cowdin Cup Championship Game series.

Having sealed the second victory over the Topeka Farmers to clinch the series berth, the Brigade players acted as they would have after winning any other game of the season.